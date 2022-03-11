Log in
    SCG   TH0762010005

SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCG)
News 
Summary

Sahacogen Chonburi Public : Publication of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders invitation on the Company website

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
11 Mar 2022 18:02:17
Publication of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders invitation on the Company website
SCG
SCG
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Sahacogen (Chonburi) pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 233 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 102 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net Debt 2021 1 907 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,4x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 6 168 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,80%
Chart SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vichai Kulsomphob Chief Executive Officer
Nattawut Yawaprapas Manager-Accounting & Finance Department
Sujarit Patchimnan Chairman
Teerayuth Kaewcoon Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Penpak Vongrakvanich Manager-Accounting Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.82%186
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.14%157 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.23%81 698
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.13%72 742
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.11%67 609
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.65%66 628