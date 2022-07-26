Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCG   TH0762010005

SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-24
5.050 THB    0.00%
06:29aSAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase by issuing new ordinary shares
PU
06/22SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Notification of the company rating assigned and announced by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd.
PU
05/13Sahacogen Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sahacogen Chonburi Public : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase by issuing new ordinary shares

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

บริษัท สหโคเจน (ชลบุรี) จำกัด (มหำชน)

SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Ref: SCG-SET-22-017

(Translation)

July 26, 2022

Subject: Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase by issuing new ordinary shares

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 of Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Limited Company (the "Company"), held on December 7, 2021, approved the increase of the registered capital of the Company and offering and allotment of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to RATCH Group Public Company Limited ("RATCH") under a private placement, the Company sold the 208,695,652 newly issued ordinary shares under a private placement scheme in the price of THB 5.75 with a total value of THB 1,199,999,999 representing 17.93 percent of the total registered and paid-up capital of the Company after the private placement to RATCH on December 13, 2021. Therefore, the Company would like to report the use of the said capital increase as ended of June 30, 2022 as follows:

Purpose of the Use of Proceeds

Approximate Proceeds

Proceeds Used

Balance as of

Required

Collecting as of

30 June 2022

(THB million)

30 June 2022

(THB million)

(THB million)

(A) Expand the Company's power generation business

900-1,000

-

900-938*

through investment in domestic and overseas

projects according to investment opportunities and

the Company's own business development after

the transaction.

(B) Working Capital

200-300

262

0-38

Total

1,200

262

938

Remark*The Company is still in the process of evaluating the potential investment opportunities and have yet to come to a definite conclusion of the use of the proceeds for investment and working capital. Furthermore, the Company will report the use of the said capital increase to fulfil its obligations according to requirements on disclosure once certain and applicable.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Udompong Chuntharumporn

(Mr. Udompong Chuntharumporn)

Managing Director

636 หมู่11 ถ.สุขาภิบาล8 ต.หนองขาม อ.ศรีราชา จ.ชลบุรี20230 โทรศัพท์. +66 3848 1555 โทรสาร +66 3848 1551

636 MOO 11, SUKAPHIBAN 8 ROAD, NONGKHARM, SRIRACHA, CHONBURI 20230, THAILAND TEL +66 3848 1555 FAX +66 3848 1551

WWW.SAHACOGEN.COM

Disclaimer

Sahacogen (Chonburi) pcl published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:29aSAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase by issuing new o..
PU
06/22SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Notification of the company rating assigned and announced by T..
PU
05/13Sahacogen Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
03/11SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Publication of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders..
PU
02/22SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Approval for the Connected Transaction - Management Services A..
PU
02/22SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Dividend Payment / the Date and Agendas for Annual General Mee..
PU
02/21SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Dividend Payment / the Date and Agendas for Annual General Mee..
PU
02/21Sahacogen Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, on May 20, 2022
CI
02/21SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Approval for the Connected Transaction - Management Services A..
PU
02/21SAHACOGEN CHONBURI PUBLIC : Dividend Payment / the Date and Agendas for Annual General Mee..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 233 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,4x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 5 877 M 160 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,97%
Chart SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Udompong Chuntharumporn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nattawut Yawaprapas CFO, Manager-Accounting & Finance Department
Sujarit Patchimnan Chairman
Teerayuth Kaewcoon Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Ruethaichanoke Supapong Head-Internal Audit & Compliance Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAHACOGEN (CHONBURI) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.89%160
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.26%159 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.03%81 594
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.90%77 235
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.15%64 740
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.54%63 837