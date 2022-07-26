Sahacogen Chonburi Public : Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase by issuing new ordinary shares

บริษัท สหโคเจน (ชลบุรี) จำกัด (มหำชน)

July 26, 2022

Subject: Report of the Utilization of Capital Increase by issuing new ordinary shares

According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 of Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Limited Company (the "Company"), held on December 7, 2021, approved the increase of the registered capital of the Company and offering and allotment of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to RATCH Group Public Company Limited ("RATCH") under a private placement, the Company sold the 208,695,652 newly issued ordinary shares under a private placement scheme in the price of THB 5.75 with a total value of THB 1,199,999,999 representing 17.93 percent of the total registered and paid-up capital of the Company after the private placement to RATCH on December 13, 2021. Therefore, the Company would like to report the use of the said capital increase as ended of June 30, 2022 as follows:

Purpose of the Use of Proceeds Approximate Proceeds Proceeds Used Balance as of Required Collecting as of 30 June 2022 (THB million) 30 June 2022 (THB million) (THB million) (A) Expand the Company's power generation business 900-1,000 - 900-938* through investment in domestic and overseas projects according to investment opportunities and the Company's own business development after the transaction. (B) Working Capital 200-300 262 0-38 Total 1,200 262 938

Remark*The Company is still in the process of evaluating the potential investment opportunities and have yet to come to a definite conclusion of the use of the proceeds for investment and working capital. Furthermore, the Company will report the use of the said capital increase to fulfil its obligations according to requirements on disclosure once certain and applicable.

