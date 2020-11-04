Sahara International Petrochemical : Corrective Announcement from (Sipchem) on its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2020-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Corrective Announcement from (Sipchem) on its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2020-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Wednesday, November 04, 2020

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION Date of Publishing the Previous Announcement Sought to be Corrected on Tadawul's Website 2020-10-26 Corresponding to 1442-03-09 URL of the Previous Announcement Click Here Incorrect statements in the previous announcement Total Shareholders' Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) for the Similar period for previous year is SR 13,342.2 Million change % -1.402 Correct Statement Correction, Total Shareholders' Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) for the Similar period for previous year is SR 13,524.0 Million change % -2.728

