Sahara International Petrochemical : Corrective Announcement from (Sipchem) on its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2020-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/04/2020 | 08:26am EST

Corrective Announcement from (Sipchem) on its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2020-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Wednesday, November 04, 2020

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
Date of Publishing the Previous Announcement Sought to be Corrected on Tadawul's Website 2020-10-26 Corresponding to 1442-03-09
URL of the Previous Announcement Click Here
Incorrect statements in the previous announcement Total Shareholders' Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) for the Similar period for previous year is SR 13,342.2 Million change % -1.402
Correct Statement Correction, Total Shareholders' Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) for the Similar period for previous year is SR 13,524.0 Million change % -2.728

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SIPCHEM - Saudi International Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:25:15 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5 078 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net income 2020 190 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net Debt 2020 5 430 M 1 448 M 1 448 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,8x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 10 758 M 2 868 M 2 869 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 91,2%
