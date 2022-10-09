Advanced search
    2310   SA000A0KFKK0

SAHARA INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

(2310)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-08
43.05 SAR   -2.16%
Sahara International Petrochemical : Sipchem signs MoU with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) for Transporting Containerized Products by Rail.

10/09/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
9 October 2022
Sipchem signs MoU with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) for Transporting Containerized Products by Rail.
Jubail - October 9, 2022: Under the auspices of HRH, Prince Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, and with the presence of H.E. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transportation and Logistics Services, Sipchem has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the largest state-owned railways operator in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR).

The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdullah Al-Saadoon, CEO of Sipchem, and Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of Saudi Arabia Railways.

The agreement lays the foundation for both parties to explore mutually beneficial collaboration. At this initial phase, the memorandum aims to identify the opportunities for the future of sustainable transport and logistics of Sipchem products, by working on solutions to efficiently transport SIPCHEM products via railway from its Plants in Jubail Industrial city to Jubail Commercial Port and to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Saadoon appreciated SAR efforts as an enabler to petrochemical industry to optimize logistics cost and enhance the speed of product delivery to customers, at the same time reduce CO2 emissions. "We are pleased to begin this new collaboration with SAR, that will strengthen further the Petrochemical Industry in Saudi, and positively impacting the environment as well as the society, by reducing truck movements and rely more on effective and sustainable way of transportation.". Dr. Bashar Al Malik commented that "Our agreement with Sipchem underlines connectivity both in a conceptual sense as well as literal. We are proud to work alongside pioneering companies and help provide more efficient, reliable and competitive transportation solutions. We look forward progressing into the agreement's actualization within the dynamic environment in the Kingdom to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services and the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

Disclaimer

SIPCHEM - Saudi International Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2022 19:01:02 UTC.


