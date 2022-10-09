Sahara International Petrochemical : Sipchem signs MoU with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) for Transporting Containerized Products by Rail.

Jubail - October 9, 2022: Under the auspices of HRH, Prince Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province, and with the presence of H.E. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transportation and Logistics Services, Sipchem has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the largest state-owned railways operator in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR).

The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdullah Al-Saadoon, CEO of Sipchem, and Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of Saudi Arabia Railways.

The agreement lays the foundation for both parties to explore mutually beneficial collaboration. At this initial phase, the memorandum aims to identify the opportunities for the future of sustainable transport and logistics of Sipchem products, by working on solutions to efficiently transport SIPCHEM products via railway from its Plants in Jubail Industrial city to Jubail Commercial Port and to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.