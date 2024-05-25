Sahyadri Industries Limited is engaged in providing a range of products for interior and exterior building systems, as well as roofing solutions. The Company is engaged in the production of cement sheets and accessories, trading of steel doors and in the generation of wind power electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Building Material and Power Generation. The Building Material segment consists of manufacturing and trading of asbestos sheets, flat sheets, non-asbestos flat sheets, accessories for roofing products, doors, and other building materials. The Power Generation segment consists of generation of electricity through windmills. The Companyâs products, such as Swastik roofs and Cemply flat sheets are utilized for building robust structures. The product portfolio of the Company comprises roofing sheets, fiber cement boards, and flat sheets. The Company has about five operational manufacturing units situated at Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Sector Construction Materials