Sahyadri Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 25, 2024 at 06:32 am EDT
Sahyadri Industries Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,526.4 million compared to INR 1,663 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,547.9 million compared to INR 1,677.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 42.9 million compared to INR 47.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.91 compared to INR 4.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.91 compared to INR 4.32 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 6,318.1 million compared to INR 5,889.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,384.3 million compared to INR 5,972.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 263.7 million compared to INR 371.1 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 24.09 compared to INR 33.9 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 24.09 compared to INR 33.9 a year ago.