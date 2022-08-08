SAI.TECH Announces Major North American Distribution Center in Ohio

The Chesterland facility will also provide a live demo of SAIHUB's large-scale heating capability and serve as the distribution, assembly, service and training center to support SAI.TECH's expansion plan in N.A.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI" or the "Company", NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates Bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries announced that it will begin operations of its first computing power and heating project SAI NODE OHIO this month at its new North American Distribution Center in Chesterland, Ohio, US.



As named SAI NODE OHIO, this facility is centrally located in state of Ohio in US, a hub of traditional data center companies and operations in North America with rich clean power sources. In addition, it is located close to Canada, which is also a major country of fast growing Bitcoin mining industry in the global hash rate market. Starting from this month, the new distribution center will begin stocking parts and miners to support and accelerate SAI.TECH's expansion plan in North American. In addition to parts warehousing, SAI.TECH plans to utilize this facility for final SAIHUB assembly and distribution, service headquarters, technical training operations, parts remanufacturing, collision repair etc.

In particular, this 30,000 square foot facility also built the first live SAIHUB demo project in United States, which can fully demonstrate the superiority and application scenarios of SAIHUB. There are already two SAIHUB-025M cabinets installed in this facility to provide hot water heating services for the entire facility through connecting to both fan-coil units and fin radiators. At the facility, it also constructed vertical agricultural black box and fish farming pond pools which will be heated by the hot water generated from SAIHUB cabinets, representing a variety of common heat application scenarios that the SAIHUB can easily plug-in and provide heating services to, including agriculture greenhouses, aquaculture facilities, and major types of buildings (residential/commercial/warehouse).

"We are thrilled to bring a live heating demo and an efficient operation facility to United States soil and proud that it will be in the state of Ohio," said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, "I want to specially thank our hard-working team. While we will continue to develop our existing facilities in Ohio as well as our business in North America, SAI NODE OHIO gives us a massive strategic lever to make sure we have advanced technique and practicality in our product with professional and efficient team, to support our continued growth for years and years to come."

About SAIHUB

SAIHUB is SAI.TECH's innovative integrated cabinet product which can help lower Bitcoin mining cost by providing steady hot water recycled from mining chips to other heating supply scenarios.

SAIHUB is equipped with patented liquid cooling technology which replaces hundreds of fans with circulation pumps in most traditional air-cooled miners to reduce chip cooling's energy consumption and improve cooling reliability. It integrates manifold collectors that can simultaneously cool the operating chips and recover dissipated heat from these chips. Thanks to the Company's patented liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology, SAIHUB can utilize the great amount of undervalued waste heat generated from Bitcoin mining ASIC chips at 90% thermal efficiency to provide recycled energy in form of steady 60-70°C hot water outflow to a large scope of heating customers.

Each SAIHUB cabinet can accommodate 72 mining rigs and provide heat for a room space of 2,000-3,000 square meters or 20,000-30,000 square feet. SAIHUB is designed to be highly portable and transportable, easily connected to various existing hot water heating systems, and equipped with a full leakage protection switch and industrial PLC cloud real-time monitoring system.

Along with the hardware, SAI.TECH also launched SAIHUB APP which is designed to easily monitor and manage Bitcoin mining and heating operation simultaneously on users' mobile phones, computers and smart devices. The SAIHUB APP open-sourced tool also integrates cold and hot wallet, supports keystone and PSBT multi-signature. With the SAIHUB APP, users can manage both of their mining operations and crypto assets. Users can search "SAIHUB" and download the APP from App Store and Google Play.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the Bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the Bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech