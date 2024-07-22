UNITED STATES
Departure of Chief Financial Officer
On July 19, 2024, Ian Zou tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (the "Company"), effective as of July 19, 2024. Mr. Zou's resignation was for personal reasons and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies, procedures or practices of the Company. Mr. Risheng Li, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will temporarily serve in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer of the Company after Mr. Zou's resignation, until the Company appoints a new Chief Financial Officer.
