  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SAI.TECH Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAI   KYG7852T1031

SAI.TECH GLOBAL CORPORATION

(SAI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
2.250 USD   +1.35%
Sai.tech To Participate In The Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group Llc And Hosted By M-vest On Tuesday, May 16th At 9 : 00 a.m. et
GL
05/03UPDATE – SAI.TECH Announces Presence at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit
GL
05/03UPDATE – SAI.TECH Announces Presence at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

SAI.TECH to Participate in the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, May 16th at 9:00 A.M. ET

05/16/2023 | 04:01am EDT
SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" or "SAI" or the "Company", NASDAQ: SAI), a Sustainable Bitverse Operator, announced today that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ian Chow, and Director of Strategy and Investments Jack Xie, have been invited to present at the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Join us for an exclusive event where Bitcoin mining executives will discuss how they navigate the challenges of the constantly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. During the event, we will delve into the complex world of Bitcoin mining, exploring topics such as hosting facility bankruptcies, the collapse of exchanges, cyber-attacks, and the evolving regulatory landscape. Our expert panel of speakers will share their insights and experiences in navigating these challenges, providing valuable insights for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of the Bitcoin mining industry.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq listed (SAI) Sustainable Bitverse Operator, headquartered in Singapore. SAI is dedicated to providing zero-carbon energy system (HEATNUC) based on Small Modular Reactor and heat pump combined power supply technology, providing clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology (ULTIAAS),and providing decentralized transaction system services based on blockchain and lightning network technology (BOLTBIT).

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

Forward looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning SAI.TECH and the Company’s operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAI.TECH cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAI.TECH’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAI.TECH specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,85 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,6 M 51,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 57,5x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart SAI.TECH GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SAI.TECH Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAI.TECH GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arthur Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zou Jian Chief Financial Officer
Yao Shi Independent Director
Yu Sen Chen Independent Director
Jinlong Zhu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAI.TECH GLOBAL CORPORATION11.94%52
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.226.84%1 921
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.160.82%1 596
CIPHER MINING INC.330.36%600
CLEANSPARK, INC.125.49%446
TERAWULF INC.137.38%335
