Saia Expands Georgia Operations, Opens New Terminal North of Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight’s newest terminal, in Calhoun, Georgia, is open for business as the company seeks to not only add capacity to its existing network of facilities, but move closer to its customers located just northwest of the Atlanta metro area.



“This new terminal will add much needed capacity for us in this region, near Atlanta, which is a major freight hub,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “Remarkably, Atlanta is only one of five cities in the country that is served by three major interstates. Interstate 75, which runs along the edge of Calhoun, is a vital link to both it and Chattanooga, Tennessee. In fact, over 80% of both commercial and consumer markets are accessible from Atlanta within just a couple of days.”

For the last several years, Saia has been quickly expanding its footprint in the Northeast, but also opening new facilities in its legacy coverage area. As the company’s network expands, an added benefit comes from being able to pinpoint new pockets of labor, like Calhoun, that offer the opportunity to recruit and hire much-needed drivers and dockworkers.

“In order to support the pace of terminal openings, we’re continuously recruiting and onboarding talent,” explained Mull. “The investments we’ve made in people, in addition to infrastructure, equipment, and technology, have been an important factor in our success and will continue to serve as the foundation for our growth. With several new terminals opening next year, hiring remains paramount.”

Saia is still seeking employees for its new Calhoun terminal, including drivers and dockworkers as well as office and management personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 176 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .