  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIA   US78709Y1055

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Saia Expands Georgia Operations, Opens New Terminal North of Atlanta

12/13/2021 | 04:27pm EST
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight’s newest terminal, in Calhoun, Georgia, is open for business as the company seeks to not only add capacity to its existing network of facilities, but move closer to its customers located just northwest of the Atlanta metro area.

“This new terminal will add much needed capacity for us in this region, near Atlanta, which is a major freight hub,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “Remarkably, Atlanta is only one of five cities in the country that is served by three major interstates. Interstate 75, which runs along the edge of Calhoun, is a vital link to both it and Chattanooga, Tennessee. In fact, over 80% of both commercial and consumer markets are accessible from Atlanta within just a couple of days.”

For the last several years, Saia has been quickly expanding its footprint in the Northeast, but also opening new facilities in its legacy coverage area. As the company’s network expands, an added benefit comes from being able to pinpoint new pockets of labor, like Calhoun, that offer the opportunity to recruit and hire much-needed drivers and dockworkers.

“In order to support the pace of terminal openings, we’re continuously recruiting and onboarding talent,” explained Mull. “The investments we’ve made in people, in addition to infrastructure, equipment, and technology, have been an important factor in our success and will continue to serve as the foundation for our growth. With several new terminals opening next year, hiring remains paramount.”

Saia is still seeking employees for its new Calhoun terminal, including drivers and dockworkers as well as office and management personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 176 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


Analyst Recommendations on SAIA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 265 M - -
Net income 2021 248 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 626 M 8 626 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SAIA, INC.
Technical analysis trends SAIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 328,71 $
Average target price 334,80 $
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick J. Holzgrefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Col Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard D. O'Dell Chairman
Patrick Sugar Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey C. Ward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIA, INC.81.81%8 626
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.82.54%40 977
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.45.31%20 852
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.110.22%10 081
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.31.36%6 741
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.17.44%3 081