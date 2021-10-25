Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIA   US78709Y1055

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saia : LTL Freight Celebrates Opening of New Ohio Terminal

10/25/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is celebrating the opening of Saia LTL Freight’s newest facility today, a terminal near Youngstown, Ohio. Located in Gerard, the facility is the seventh location for the carrier in the state. Saia first entered the Ohio market 14 years ago and has continued to build its presence there. The Youngstown facility provides important service in the Ohio market and is integral to the development of our national network.

“We are very excited about this new terminal,” explained Saia’s Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “For myself, it’s been a bit of a homecoming since I grew up in Northeastern Ohio. Likewise, our executive vice president of operations, Patrick Sugar, has relatives living in the area, including his grandparents, so this past weekend, we invited our families, and all of our new employees and their families to the facility, for a celebration. Saia is a family-oriented company so it was great getting to meet everyone on a personal level, which is very important to us as an organization.”

During the third quarter, Saia opened a new terminal in Fredericksburg, Virginia and just last week, the company opened a new facility near New Haven, Connecticut, the first for the carrier in the state. Saia intends to open two additional facilities by year end and plans to open 10 to 15 new terminals in 2022 are underway.

“Expanding our presence in markets where we’ve been operating is a win-win, not only for Saia, but for our customers as well,” said Mull. “Doing so provides us with additional operating capacity and them with enhanced service because of better transit times and less freight handling.”

Saia is still seeking to add new employees, including drivers, to its Youngstown team. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 174 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com

 


All news about SAIA, INC.
10/19BofA Securities Raises PTs for Less-Than-Truckload Stocks on 'Strong' Pricing, Market G..
MT
10/18SAIA : Adds New Terminal in Connecticut
MT
10/18SAIA : Opens Newest Northeast Terminal in Connecticut
GL
10/18Saia LTL Freight Opens A New Terminal Near New Haven, Connecticut
CI
10/14SAIA : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Saia to $280 From $277, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
10/07SAIA : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 28, 2021
GL
10/05SAIA : Awards 20 Student Scholarships
GL
10/05SAIA : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Saia PT to $245 From $232, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/05SAIA : Wolfe Research Upgrades Saia to Outperform From Peer Perform, Sets $306 Price Targe..
MT
10/04SAIA : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Saia to $153 From $140, Maintains Underweigh..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 182 M - -
Net income 2021 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 132 M 7 132 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SAIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 271,81 $
Average target price 253,77 $
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick J. Holzgrefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Col Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard D. O'Dell Chairman
Patrick Sugar Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey C. Ward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIA, INC.50.34%7 132
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.64.84%37 260
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.43.18%20 547
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.123.18%11 005
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.29.56%6 648
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.19.63%3 187