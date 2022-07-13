Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Saia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAIA   US78709Y1055

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-07-13 pm EDT
194.09 USD   -6.22%
02:52pSaia LTL Freight Honored as a “G75” Green Supply Chain Partner
GL
07/12Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Saia to $240 From $257, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/12Evercore ISI Adjusts Saia's Price Target to $250 From $298, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saia LTL Freight Honored as a “G75” Green Supply Chain Partner

07/13/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHNS CREEK. Ga., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is pleased to announce that Inbound Logistics has again named Saia LTL Freight to its "G75" Green Supply Chain Partners list. Saia is a multi-year recipient of the honor that has dedicated considerable time and effort to implementing innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

On an annual basis, the magazine selects 75 companies that go “above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable.” The selection process involves an evaluation of the company based on specific criteria including the company’s corporate sustainability initiatives, collaborative customer-driven projects, and participation in public-private partnerships. Additionally, they consider four benchmarks such as measurable green results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement, and industry recognition.

“We are honored to once again be selected by Inbound Logistics to receive this recognition,” said President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “Saia proactively seeks out environmentally friendly initiatives to help us achieve our sustainability goals. Last year, we launched a pilot project at our Los Angeles facility to demonstrate the ability of two Volvo VNR Electric model trucks to successfully transport goods in our city operation. We also introduced five compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors and formed a partnership with Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA).”

Saia was recognized by Inbound Logistics for its deployment of the first zero-emission, all-electric tractors and the introduction of the CNG tractors. Additionally, the company’s relationship with DTNA was highlighted as a notable achievement on the “G75” list, which was fostered to test a battery electric Freightliner eM2 box truck in the carrier’s Portland, Oregon pickup and delivery operations.

While these forward-thinking initiatives highlight Saia’s commitment to state-of-the-art, sustainable technology, the company has invested heavily in operating a best-in-class clean diesel, or ultra-low sulfur, fleet, which produces fewer harmful emissions. Along with its SmartWay partnership and other conservation efforts, Saia is committed to being a good steward of the environment.

“We recognize the impact our line of work has,” stated Holzgrefe. “That is why we embrace our responsibility to sustainable operations and continuously work to minimize our footprint. The recognition by Inbound Logistics is one that we wear proudly as we continue our efforts to discern new ways to protect the environment and create a more sustainable world.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 181 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


All news about SAIA, INC.
02:52pSaia LTL Freight Honored as a “G75” Green Supply Chain Partner
GL
07/12Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Saia to $240 From $257, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07/12Evercore ISI Adjusts Saia's Price Target to $250 From $298, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/11Saia to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
GL
07/11Saia to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
AQ
07/08Morgan Stanley Lowers Saia's Price Target to $180 From $190, Underweight Rating Kept
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates Saia at Outperform with $234 Price Target on Broadly Positive V..
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 18 North American Transportation, Logistics Compani..
MT
06/27Saia LTL Freight Opens Two New Georgia Terminals
GL
06/09SAIA INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 801 M - -
Net income 2022 347 M - -
Net cash 2022 20,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 449 M 5 449 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SAIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 206,97 $
Average target price 253,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick J. Holzgrefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Col Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Richard D. O'Dell Chairman
Rohit Lal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Sugar Vice President-Line Haul & Industrial Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIA, INC.-38.59%5 449
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-26.67%29 791
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-19.74%17 195
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.50%7 951
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-17.73%5 408
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-16.91%2 576