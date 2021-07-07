Saia LTL Freight Honors Employees for Safety Achievements

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight recently honored its drivers, dockworkers, mechanics, and other select personnel for the safety accomplishments they achieved during 2020. Over 5,000 awards where handed out to personnel who had met a safety achievement or reached a career milestone. The awards are a demonstrable expression of Saia’s core values “Safety,” “Taking Care of Each Other,” and “Do the Right Thing”.



"Safety is not only a Saia core value, it is our number one priority as a company," said Vice President of Safety Steve Greenhill. "Our success as a carrier is because of the dedication our personnel have to safe driving and work habits, both out on the road and on our docks."

Both city and line drivers were honored for their years of safe service or miles driven. Dockworkers, hostlers, mechanics, and other maintenance and material handling employees were recognized for the number of years they have worked without a lost-time injury.

Along with special pins and certificates, many employees received custom jackets, rings or watches. Drivers with 3 million miles, or 24 years, of accident-free driving were given a custom gold watch. Twenty-eight drivers received a watch. Diamonds are added for each additional 500,000 miles, or four years, of accident-free driving. Seven drivers received their third diamond, 11 drivers received their second, and another 11 received their first. Two line drivers, Michael Shumake of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Jack Ikey of Dallas, Texas, have safely driven 38 and 37 years, respectively.

Drivers with 1 million miles, or eight years, of accident-free driving received a custom, personalized gold ring. This year, 136 drivers received one. For each additional 500,000 miles, or four years, of accident-free driving, a diamond is added to the ring. Up to three diamonds can be added for a driver who has reached 2.5 million miles or 20 years of accident-free driving. This year, 100 drivers received their first diamond while 77 received their second and 45 received their third.

A special jacket was awarded to line and city drivers with 500,000 miles or four years of driving service. Over 100 dockworkers, hostlers, mechanics, and other maintenance and material handling personnel were also presented with a jacket. Of note, nearly 200 dockworkers and mechanics have worked 20 or more years with Saia. Of these, four individuals have worked more than 40 years with the company. They are Houston, Texas Dockworker Reggie Caldwell; Lafayette, Louisiana Mechanic Christopher Feast; Monroe, Louisiana Dockworker Oliver Owens; and New Orleans, Louisiana Dockworker Walter Cox.

“Employee safety, along with the safety of the motoring public, is at the heart of the company's success,” Greenhill added. "Every day, we ask employees to keep safety top of mind in everything they do. These numbers illustrate how our employees always exhibit a safety-first mindset while taking care of our customers.”

