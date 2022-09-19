Advanced search
    SAIA   US78709Y1055

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
09/19/2022
190.62 USD   +2.94%
12:35pSaia LTL Freight Opens New Kansas Terminals
GL
09/09Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target on Saia to $268 From $300, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/08Credit Suisse Raises Saia's Price Target to $268 from $295, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Saia LTL Freight Opens New Kansas Terminals

09/19/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
Three facilities are slated to begin phased operations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today the phased opening of three new Saia LTL Freight terminals in the Midwest. The first two facilities, one in Dodge City, and another in Hays, Kansas, opened today. A third terminal, in Colby, is slated to open within the next few weeks.

“We are proactively working to grow our network of terminals in the state and region so we are offering complete direct service,” said Vice President of Operations, West Kevin Szydel. “Adding these three new facilities will further strengthen our service and presence for customers, providing them with increased efficiencies by reducing transit times. The terminals will give us more flexibility in our day-to-day operations.”

With the addition of these locations, Saia has opened a total of five terminals during just the third quarter. “We continue our expansion with a focus on our ‘Customer First’ core value,” stated Szydel. “We listen to our customers and go above and beyond to ensure our service meets their needs.”

Saia is seeking to hire drivers for these new facilities, as well as other positions across its network of terminals. Interested candidates can visit Drive for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 186 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 816 M - -
Net income 2022 370 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 875 M 4 875 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 185,17 $
Average target price 240,80 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick J. Holzgrefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Col Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Richard D. O'Dell Chairman
Rohit Lal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Sugar Vice President-Line Haul & Industrial Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIA, INC.-45.06%4 875
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-29.12%28 394
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-18.56%17 282
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.22%8 394
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-21.23%5 137
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-18.90%2 451