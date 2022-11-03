Advanced search
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Saia to $228 From $235, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Saia Named Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

11/03/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has been named one of Women In Trucking’s (WIT) “2022 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” The announcement was made in Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the association.

“We’re very excited to once again be honored with this award as we recognize how important women are to our success as a company, and to the transportation industry as a whole,” stated President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “We appreciate the unique experiences, skills, and knowledge women bring to their roles, whether it’s in an office setting or in the drivers’ seat.”

According to Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO, the award was created in 2018 to support an element of their mission, “to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.” Several factors distinguish companies, like Saia, being recognized by WIT including a work culture that promotes gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits packages, flexible hours and work requirements, and professional development and career advancement opportunities.

“Now more than ever, the transportation industry is vital to driving our nation’s economy,” explained Holzgrefe. “Companies that provide inclusive, gender-diverse job opportunities position themselves for greater growth and success for all employees as well as customers and shareholders.”

WIT stated a record number of votes were cast to identify and validate the final companies named to the 2022 list, which is the fifth year for the award program. Recipients will be recognized later this month at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Saia to $228 From $235, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Saia to $230 From $235, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
UBS Adjusts Saia Price Target to $261 From $240, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Saia Price Target to $245 From $268, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SAIA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
Transcript : Saia, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
Saia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022
GL
Saia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022
GL
