SAIA, INC.

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saia Opens Latest Northeastern Terminal in Delaware

03/22/2021 | 10:12am EDT
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight’s newest terminal near Wilmington, Delaware is now open for business starting today, March 22. The carrier’s expansion into the Northeast began in 2017 and has been part of a multi-year plan to offer service in this region to both existing and new customers.

“The new facility in Wilmington enhances our service across this geography as well as throughout our network,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “Beyond this new terminal, we plan to open an additional four to six facilities throughout the course of this year, including our Northeast Atlanta terminal targeted for the fourth quarter.”

Just in the last four years, Saia has had much to celebrate with the opening of 19 terminals in the Northeast, including facilities in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, in addition to investments made in new state-of-the-art, flagship facilities in legacy markets such as Indianapolis, Indiana and Memphis, Tennessee. This year, investments in equipment, infrastructure, and new terminals should total approximately $275 million.

“Despite the challenges that 2020 presented, we are continuing to execute our plans to grow and provide quality, industry-leading service for our customers,” said Mull. “Our success is due to the dedication of our operations and sales teams as well as the excitement of our customers who have been very positive, showing tremendous support, about our expanding footprint.”

With the opening of this new terminal, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The facility continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Communications
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
