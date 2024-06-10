The new facility will serve as a gateway to Mexico.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is proud to announce the opening of Saia LTL Freight’s new terminal in Laredo, Texas. The facility marks a significant investment in Saia’s Laredo operations, with an eye towards offering enhanced capabilities, including onsite warehousing, to support our growing customer base.



"We are thrilled to move into our larger, newly renovated facility in Laredo," said Vice President of Operations, West Kevin Szydel. "This terminal is important to our operations as it will serve as one of two gateway terminals to Mexico, in addition to enhancing our service across the Central and Southern U.S., supporting the local economy with job opportunities and improved shipping services. In addition to offering onsite warehousing, we will also provide customers seamless cross- border pool distribution and truckload services through our exclusive partnership with Fletes Mexico.”

The new Laredo terminal is a key component to Saia's strategic expansion, enhancing direct shipping points and providing greater flexibility for customers. In 2024, Saia has already bolstered its presence with new facilities in Montana, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah, expanding its reach across the Northeast, South, and Western U.S. The company plans to open up to 16 additional terminals this year, continuing to strengthen its national network.

"With each new terminal, we remain committed to our chief core value, ‘Customer First,’” Szydel added. "Our success is built on our ability to provide exceptional service, and this facility in Laredo is a testament to our dedication to replicating that service excellence."

Saia is also actively hiring new employees across its network, including drivers, dockworkers, and various office, sales, and management positions. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the Saia website to learn more about open positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 199 terminals across the country and employs over 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .