    SAIA   US78709Y1055

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/18 01:40:29 pm
263.965 USD   +0.92%
01:13pSAIA : Opens Newest Northeast Terminal in Connecticut
GL
03:09aSAIA, INC. : Technically solid
10/14SAIA : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Saia to $280 From $277, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Saia : Opens Newest Northeast Terminal in Connecticut

10/18/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight opened a new terminal today near New Haven, Connecticut. This is the fourth facility the carrier has opened this year, and its first terminal in the state. Part of the New York City metropolitan area and located on Long Island Sound, New Haven is positioned to supplement previous openings in the region as the company works to fill in geography in the Northeast.

"We are very excited to be in the New Haven-Orange area as we welcome our newest employees to the Saia family,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “All of our success in this region has been because of the hard work of our team to provide outstanding service to customers.”

Saia recently opened a terminal in Fredericksburg, Virginia. These latest locations are designed to reduce transit times and provide the type of quality service shippers require. The company plans to open two to three additional terminals by the end of the year.

With the opening of this new facility, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to expand Saia's presence in the Northeast as each new terminal has been located to provide us with operational efficiencies," explained Mull. “Investments in our network offer additional capacity, improved transit times, and better service as demand for LTL shipping continues to grow.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 173 terminals across the country and employs over 11,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


Income Statement Evolution
