SAIA, INC.

Saia Opens Second Terminal in Maryland

06/14/2021
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has opened a second terminal today in the state of Maryland. Located in Hagerstown, the facility will provide coverage to customers shipping to and from a city known as a gateway to the Baltimore and the Washington, D.C. area. Hagerstown has long been a major freight hub dating back to when railroads were the main driver of the local economy.

"We are excited to open this second facility in Maryland, especially as demand for our services continue to grow,” stated Saia Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “This whole area has shown tremendous potential, which is why it is our intent to eventually double the size of the terminal.”

With the opening of the Hagerstown facility, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about available positions and apply.

Since 2017, Saia has opened 25 terminals to provide national coverage for customers. The Hagerstown facility complements previous openings in Wilmington, Delaware and Laurel, Maryland providing additional coverage of the mid-Atlantic region. Saia has planned openings in additional markets, including Atlanta, throughout this year.

“Our expansion efforts in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic have proven tremendously successful,” explained Mull. “Customers know they can count on us to provide best-in-class service. Their recognition and support of our growth has exceeded our expectations. It’s something for which we are extremely grateful.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 171 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Public Relations
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com


