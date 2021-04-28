Saia Reports Record First Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2021 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.40 compared to $1.06 in the first quarter of 2020.
Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:
First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020 Results
Revenue was $484.1 million, a 8.4% increase
Operating income was $48.7 million, a 25.6% increase
Operating ratio of 89.9 compared to 91.3
LTL shipments per workday increased 2.6%
LTL tonnage per workday increased 5.3%
LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 5.6%
LTL revenue per shipment rose 8.4% to $261.96
First quarter effective tax rate was 22.3% compared to 23.7% in the same period last year.
“Though first quarter results were impacted by severe winter weather in February, overall I am satisfied with how we handled the disruption to our network and delivered record first quarter revenue, operating income and operating ratio,” said Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Holzgrefe. “For several days in mid-February we had about one-third of our network either closed or with limited operations as a result of severe winter weather which blanketed a good portion of the central U.S. Some business was undoubtedly lost during those days, but our operations team responded very well to quickly get our network productivity back to pre-storm levels,” added Holzgrefe.
“March results include some catch-up activity, but business trends improved as well and we were able to post revenue growth of 8.4% for the quarter and a sub-90% operating ratio for the third consecutive quarter,” said Holzgrefe. “Our targeted pricing actions continue to yield positive outcomes and our revenue per shipment grew 8.4% in the quarter and is driving our margin improvement,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.
Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col stated, “Record first quarter operating margins drove a 19% increase in operating cash flow and we exited the quarter with more than $53 million in cash on hand. In terms of other activity, we opened one new terminal in the first quarter and several others are in various stages of development, including a new terminal under construction in Northeast Atlanta, which we expect to open before the end of this year.”
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
Total debt was $66.0 million at March 31, 2021 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 1.3%. This compares to total debt of $235.8 million and net debt to total capital of 18.3% at March 31, 2020.
Net capital investments were $25.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to $102.7 million in net capital investments in the first quarter of 2020, which included equipment acquired with finance leases. In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.
Conference Call
Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 170 terminals serving across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.
CONTACT:
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
53,260
$
25,308
Accounts receivable, net
242,895
216,899
Prepaid expenses and other
52,160
29,489
Total current assets
348,315
271,696
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
Cost
1,918,279
1,901,244
Less: accumulated depreciation
796,511
765,217
Net property and equipment
1,121,768
1,136,027
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
111,737
113,715
OTHER ASSETS
28,765
27,336
Total assets
$
1,610,585
$
1,548,774
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
121,613
$
89,381
Wages and employees' benefits
49,007
55,392
Other current liabilities
95,247
90,184
Current portion of long-term debt
21,055
20,588
Current portion of operating lease liability
20,336
20,209
Total current liabilities
307,258
275,754
OTHER LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, less current portion
44,962
50,388
Operating lease liability, less current portion
93,366
95,321
Deferred income taxes
121,144
119,818
Claims, insurance and other
46,237
46,205
Total other liabilities
305,709
311,732
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
26
26
Additional paid-in capital
267,430
267,666
Deferred compensation trust
(3,669
)
(2,944
)
Retained earnings
733,831
696,540
Total stockholders' equity
997,618
961,288
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,610,585
$
1,548,774
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
2021
2020
OPERATING REVENUE
$
484,074
$
446,396
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits
244,437
238,645
Purchased transportation
45,031
30,059
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies
84,901
82,899
Operating taxes and licenses
14,338
14,396
Claims and insurance
11,480
10,421
Depreciation and amortization
35,372
32,590
Gain from property disposals, net
(199
)
(1,390
)
Total operating expenses
435,360
407,620
OPERATING INCOME
48,714
38,776
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):
Interest expense
852
1,402
Other, net
(131
)
547
Nonoperating expenses, net
721
1,949
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
47,993
36,827
Income tax expense
10,702
8,716
NET INCOME
$
37,291
$
28,111
Average common shares outstanding - basic
26,285
26,070
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
26,671
26,492
Basic earnings per share
$
1.42
$
1.08
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.40
$
1.06
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
60,971
$
51,267
Net cash provided by operating activities
60,971
51,267
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(25,568
)
(107,591
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
180
4,915
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,388
)
(102,676
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net
–
104,140
Proceeds from stock option exercises
3,678
2,137
Shares withheld for taxes
(6,350
)
(3,404
)
Other financing activity
(4,959
)
(4,803
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(7,631
)
98,070
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
27,952
46,661
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
25,308
248
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
53,260
$
46,909
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
First Quarter
%
Amount/Workday
%
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Workdays
63
64
Operating ratio
89.9
%
91.3
%
LTL tonnage (1)
1,247
1,203
3.7
19.79
18.80
5.3
LTL shipments (1)
1,826
1,809
0.9
28.99
28.26
2.6
LTL revenue/cwt.
$
19.18
$
18.16
5.6
LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges
$
16.68
$
15.78
5.7
LTL revenue/shipment
$
261.96
$
241.61
8.4
LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges
$
227.82
$
209.92
8.5
LTL pounds/shipment
1,366
1,331
2.6
LTL length of haul (2)
904
848
6.6
(1
)
In thousands.
(2
)
In miles.
Note:
LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.