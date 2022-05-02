Saia Reports Record First Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2022 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $2.98 compared to $1.40 in the first quarter of 2021.



Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue was $661.2 million, a 36.6% increase

Operating income was $103.4 million, a 112.4% increase

Operating ratio of 84.4 compared to 89.9

LTL shipments per workday increased 5.7%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 9.5%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 21.4%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 25.7% to $329.30



“First quarter results include record quarterly revenue along with a record first quarter operating ratio of 84.4,” said Saia, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Weather is always unpredictable in the first couple of months of the year, and while I would describe this year as pretty typical, I was particularly pleased with our ability to quickly restore network fluidity after storm events in January and February,” added Mr. Holzgrefe.

“Our record financial results highlight solid business activity across our customer base and our ability to provide outstanding service to our customers. Revenue per shipment excluding fuel surcharges grew by nearly 20% in the quarter, reflecting strong pricing, as well as a benefit from heavier average shipment weight and a slightly longer average length of haul,” said Mr. Holzgrefe.

“We have opened two new terminals this year, and our opening pace will accelerate now that winter weather is behind us,” said Holzgrefe. “I would anticipate another four terminal openings will be completed by the end of the second quarter and we are still anticipating opening a total of 10 to 15 new locations in 2022,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Our results continue to reflect the success we are having as we execute on our plan to raise our value proposition to our customers. As we add locations and get closer to our customers, we offer better coverage and a premium level of service. Our ability to provide this premium service enables us to charge a commensurate premium rate and is key to not only overcoming inflationary costs we face, but also to improving margins to continue the investments in our Company and our employees,” concluded Mr. Col.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $44.9 million at March 31, 2022, and we ended the quarter with $141.3 million of cash on hand. This compares to total debt of $66.0 million and $53.3 million of cash on hand at March 31, 2021.

Net capital expenditures were $45.4 million during the first three months of 2022. This compares to $25.4 million in net capital expenditures during the first three months of 2021. In 2022, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be in excess of $500 million.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 178 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,325 $ 106,588 Accounts receivable, net 322,343 276,755 Prepaid expenses and other 46,998 32,912 Total current assets 510,666 416,255 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 2,162,492 2,144,528 Less: accumulated depreciation 890,927 864,074 Net property and equipment 1,271,565 1,280,454 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 103,892 107,781 OTHER ASSETS 46,226 40,760 Total assets $ 1,932,349 $ 1,845,250 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 130,163 $ 114,010 Wages and employees' benefits 62,125 73,109 Other current liabilities 106,471 93,268 Current portion of long-term debt 18,373 19,396 Current portion of operating lease liability 21,989 21,565 Total current liabilities 339,121 321,348 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 26,506 31,008 Operating lease liability, less current portion 84,062 88,409 Deferred income taxes 122,106 124,137 Claims, insurance and other 69,064 60,015 Total other liabilities 301,738 303,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 267,745 274,633 Deferred compensation trust (5,480 ) (4,101 ) Retained earnings 1,029,199 949,775 Total stockholders' equity 1,291,490 1,220,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,932,349 $ 1,845,250





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUE $ 661,216 $ 484,074 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 289,463 244,437 Purchased transportation 78,248 45,031 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 122,771 84,901 Operating taxes and licenses 16,573 14,338 Claims and insurance 10,736 11,480 Depreciation and amortization 39,952 35,372 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net 24 (199 ) Total operating expenses 557,767 435,360 OPERATING INCOME 103,449 48,714 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 692 852 Other, net 235 (131 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 927 721 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 102,522 47,993 Income tax expense 23,098 10,702 NET INCOME $ 79,424 $ 37,291 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,391 26,285 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,670 26,671 Basic earnings per share $ 3.01 $ 1.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.98 $ 1.40





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) First Quarter 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95,961 $ 60,971 Net cash provided by operating activities 95,961 60,971 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (46,259 ) (25,568 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 883 180 Net cash used in investing activities (45,376 ) (25,388 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – – Proceeds from stock option exercises 907 3,678 Shares withheld for taxes (11,230 ) (6,350 ) Other financing activity (5,525 ) (4,959 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,848 ) (7,631 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 34,737 27,952 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 106,588 25,308 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 141,325 $ 53,260





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) First Quarter First Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Workdays 64 63 Operating ratio 84.4 % 89.9 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,387 1,247 11.2 21.67 19.79 9.5 LTL shipments (1) 1,962 1,826 7.4 30.65 28.99 5.7 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 23.29 $ 19.18 21.4 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 19.28 $ 16.68 15.6 LTL revenue/shipment $ 329.30 $ 261.96 25.7 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 272.58 $ 227.82 19.6 LTL pounds/shipment 1,414 1,366 3.5 LTL length of haul (2) 915 904 1.2 (1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.



