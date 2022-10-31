Saia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that, due to a technical issue with the GlobalMeet (PGi) conference call platform, it will host a conference call to discuss the results on the morning of November 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM Eastern. We apologize for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience on this matter.



To participate in the call, please dial 786-697-3501 or 866-580-3963 referencing “Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call” when prompted. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will also be offered through November 25, 2022. The replay will be available by dialing 866-583-1035 followed by 5330354#.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals servicing 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

CONTACT: Saia, Inc. Douglas Col Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Investors@Saia.com











