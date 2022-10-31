Advanced search
SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
03:39 2022-10-31 pm EDT
199.31 USD   +3.69%
03:07pSaia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022
GL
Saia Third Quarter 2022 Call Rescheduled to November 1, 2022

10/31/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that, due to a technical issue with the GlobalMeet (PGi) conference call platform, it will host a conference call to discuss the results on the morning of November 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM Eastern. We apologize for any inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience on this matter.

To participate in the call, please dial 786-697-3501 or 866-580-3963 referencing “Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call” when prompted. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will also be offered through November 25, 2022. The replay will be available by dialing 866-583-1035 followed by 5330354#.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals servicing 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

CONTACT:Saia, Inc.
 Douglas Col
 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
 Investors@Saia.com

       
        
        
        



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 794 M - -
Net income 2022 367 M - -
Net Debt 2022 75,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 061 M 5 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 11 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SAIA, INC.
Saia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 192,21 $
Average target price 233,40 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick J. Holzgrefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Col Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Richard D. O'Dell Chairman
Rohit Lal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Sugar Vice President-Line Haul & Industrial Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIA, INC.-42.97%5 061
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-24.49%30 246
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-17.27%17 556
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.82%7 733
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-14.83%5 478
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-18.72%2 457