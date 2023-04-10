Advanced search
    SAIA   US78709Y1055

SAIA, INC.

(SAIA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
266.94 USD   +5.06%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saia to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 28, 2023

04/10/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-440-5655 or 1-646-960-0338 referencing conference ID #9246157. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 28, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 referencing conference ID #9246157.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 190 terminals servicing 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

CONTACT:  Saia, Inc.
Douglas Col
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Investors@Saia.com
   

All news about SAIA, INC.
04/04Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Saia to $227 From $230, Maintains Underweight Rati..
MT
03/17Saia : Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statements
PU
03/08Insider Sell: Saia
MT
03/08Insider Sell: Saia
MT
03/02Saia Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Saia Provides First Quarter LTL Operating Data
GL
03/02Saia Provides First Quarter LTL Operating Data
GL
Analyst Recommendations on SAIA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 761 M - -
Net income 2023 332 M - -
Net cash 2023 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 723 M 6 723 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SAIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Saia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 254,09 $
Average target price 298,07 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick J. Holzgrefe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas L. Col Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Richard D. O'Dell Chairman
Rohit Lal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Sugar Vice President-Line Haul & Industrial Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIA, INC.21.18%6 723
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.14.80%35 843
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-2.48%17 644
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.10.80%9 638
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.6.69%6 260
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.10.33%2 809
