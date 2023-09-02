Saianand Commercial Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 93.14 million. Revenue was INR 93.22 million compared to INR 2.45 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 10.84 million compared to net income of INR 0.101 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.05 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.05 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.01 a year ago.

