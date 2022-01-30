Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 01/28
18.66 CNY   -0.90%
03:46aChina selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
RE
01/27China Holds Talks With Manufacturers as Rare Earth Prices Surge
MT
01/27SAIC Forms ‘Multi-Billion-Dollar' Fund For Auto Chips
MT
China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

01/30/2022 | 03:46am EST
General view shows the traffic during the evening rush hour in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has selected 15 pilot zones and identified several areas of application to "carry out the innovative application of blockchain" technology, according to a joint government statement on Sunday.

The pilot zones include areas in China's major cities of Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Guangzhou and Chengdu in the southern Guangdong and Sichuan provinces respectively, according to statement on the Cyberspace Administration's official Wechat social media account.

Apart from the pilot zones, 164 entities, including hospitals, universities and companies such as SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., China National Offshore Oil Corp, Beijing Gas Group Co. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd were selected to carry out blockchain pilot projects.

The entities will conduct the projects in fields such as manufacturing, energy, government and tax services, law, education, health, trade and finance, and cross border finance.

"Each area's cyberspace administration and relevant industry regulator should... Give full play to the role of blockchain in promoting data sharing, optimising business processes, reducing operating costs and improving collaboration efficiency in building a credible system," the statement said.

In October 2019, China president Xi Jinping said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-xi/chinas-xi-urges-acceleration-of-development-of-blockchain-technology-idUSKBN1X419Y the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as the core for innovation.

Although China is promoting blockchain technology, it has banned bitcoin, which is based on the technology. Regulators in September cracked down on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining.

The statement was jointly issued by 16 governmental bodies, including the ministry of education, ministry of industry and information technology, the central bank, the National Energy Administration and China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to the cyberspace administration statement.

(Reporting by Emily Chow. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.33% 3.03 End-of-day quote.7.83%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.14% 34154 Real-time Quote.-16.95%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.15% 38074 Real-time Quote.-18.58%
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.43% 4.66 End-of-day quote.0.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 90.67 Delayed Quote.15.60%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.90% 18.66 End-of-day quote.-9.55%
WTI -0.11% 87.244 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Financials
Sales 2021 790 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 25 359 M 3 987 M 3 987 M
Net cash 2021 70 724 M 11 119 M 11 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 216 B 33 893 M 33 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 204 815
Free-Float 23,0%
Consensus
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,66 CNY
Average target price 24,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Xiao Su Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Si Jie Zu Chief Engineer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-9.55%33 893
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-17.55%95 615
STELLANTIS N.V.2.29%59 684
FERRARI N.V.-12.30%41 698
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.14%34 438
EXOR N.V.-7.90%19 117