BRUSSELS, July 4 (Reuters) - There is no basis for China to retaliate after the EU said it will impose tariffs of up to 37.6% on imports of electric vehicles made in China, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday in an interview with press agency Bloomberg. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
Equities
600104
CNE000000TY6
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.77 CNY
|+0.15%
|-1.22%
|+1.77%
|11:28am
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|246.4 USD
|+6.54%
|+25.47%
|786B
|107.3 EUR
|+0.77%
|+3.03%
|59.72B
|87.57 EUR
|-0.98%
|-0.50%
|60.09B
|50.6 EUR
|+1.75%
|+6.98%
|14.53B
|18.15 EUR
|-0.88%
|-2.07%
|75.36B
|13.77 CNY
|+0.15%
|-1.22%
|21.73B
|6.38 CNY
|-0.62%
|-1.69%
|1.76B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.77%
|21.73B
|+9.42%
|92.75B
|+24.91%
|75.99B
|-13.49%
|67.87B
|+17.36%
|45.66B
|+23.70%
|35.2B
|-17.47%
|16.59B
|+51.32%
|12.02B
|-23.14%
|9B
|+86.26%
|7.52B
