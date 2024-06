June 14, 2024 at 04:47 am EDT

June 14 (Reuters) -

* FITCH RATINGS: EU TARIFFS ON CHINESE EVS WILL NOT AFFECT MARKET, POTENTIAL RETALIATION IS KEY

* FITCH: IF CHINA RETALIATES WITH MEASURES COVERING OTHER TYPES OF VEHICLES OR OTHER INDUSTRIAL SECTORS, GERMAN AUTOMAKERS WOULD BE MOST AFFECTED.

* FITCH- WE EXPECT GERMAN AUTOMAKERS' EXISTING HEADROOM TO HELP ABSORB THESE PRESSURES WITHOUT THEIR RATINGS BEING AFFECTED

* FITCH RATINGS- IMPACT OF POTENTIAL BROADER MEASURES WOULD WEIGH ON GERMAN AUTOMAKERS' MARGINS AND CASH FLOW GENERATION