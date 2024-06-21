SAIC Motor reported impressive sales figures in May. With a wholesale total of 332,000 units and vehicle deliveries reaching 347,000 units, the company remains at the forefront of the industry.

The New Triad of Growth Drivers - comprising self-owned brands, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and overseas markets - continues to drive the company's strong performance. In May, terminal deliveries of SAIC Motor's self-owned brands reached 210,000 units, accounting for 60.8 percent of the company's sales; terminal deliveries of new energy vehicles amounted to 97,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 27.4 percent; and terminal deliveries to the overseas market were 99,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 20.1 percent, maintaining industry leadership.

NEVs Propel SAIC Motor Forward with Robust Growth

SAIC Motor's commitment to new energy vehicles (NEVs) continues to yield remarkable results. In May, the automaker achieved terminal deliveries of 97,000 NEV units, marking a year-on-year growth of 27.4 percent. From January to May, cumulative NEV deliveries reached 433,000 units, representing a robust 33.4 percent increase year-on-year, positioning us second among Chinese auto companies in terms of sales volume. Among them, in May, terminal deliveries of SAIC IM Motors soared by 75.2 percent year-on-year, and the new product IM L6, with orders exceeding 10,000 units, began mass deliveries on May 25th.

The SAIC Roewe D7 DMH passenger car maintained its stronghold as the second best-selling plug-in hybrid mid-size car in China for the fifth consecutive month in May. Meanwhile, the world's first convertible electric sports car, MG Cyberster, ranked among the top in sports car sales, boasting an average unit price exceeding 350,000 yuan.

In May, SAIC Volkswagen achieved terminal deliveries of 11,000 NEV units, representing a year-on-year increase of 37.8 percent. The ID family maintained its momentum with monthly sales surpassing 10,000 units. Additionally, SAIC-GM delivered over 7,000 NEV units, a year-on-year increase of 214.4 percent, while SAIC-GM-Wuling surpassed 50,000 NEV units, a year-on-year growth of 29.5 percent.

Soaring Overseas Markets

In May, terminal deliveries to overseas markets reached a noteworthy milestone of 99,000 units, representing a significant year-on-year growth of 20.1 percent. From January to May, we have sustained this upward trend, with a total of 460,000 units delivered to overseas markets, achieving a year-on-year increase of 17.8 percent, positioning us as a leader among Chinese automotive companies.

Furthermore, MG brand has made remarkable progress in developed European markets. From January to May, the MG brand's terminal deliveries in Europe surpassed 100,000 units, setting a new historical high for the same period. This achievement is particularly noteworthy as "MG accounts for seven out of every 10 Chinese cars exported to Europe," demonstrating our strong presence and popularity in this key market.

Technological Innovation Empowers with Strength

At the prestigious "China NEV in 10 Years - SAIC Motor New Energy Technology Conference" held on May 24th, SAIC Motor unveiled a new generation of "Seven Major Technological Foundations", comprising cutting-edge intelligent electric technologies that will catalyze new growth avenues in the evolving automotive landscape.

Looking ahead, all-solid-state batteries are anticipated to enter mass production by 2026, boasting an energy density surpassing 400 Wh/kg while enhancing safety and low-temperature performance. The Modular Scalable Platform is designed to revolutionize energy efficiency, aiming to exceed the industry benchmark of "12 kilometers per kWh" for pure electric vehicles through cutting-edge energy closed-loop technology.

Moreover, Z-One Galaxy Full-stack Solution 3.0, a subsidiary initiative of SAIC Motor, will facilitate "centralized and regional control," enabling mass production of L3-level autonomous driving and aiming for full implementation by 2025.

With the inclusion of two major autonomous driving projects for passenger and commercial vehicles in the first batch of national intelligent connected vehicle access and on-road trial pilot lists, the application of SAIC Motor's L3 and L4-level autonomous driving is poised to accelerate, further strengthening our technological leadership in the automotive industry.