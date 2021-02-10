SAIC Motor : NEVs saw 446% rise in sales in Jan

Sales of SAIC Motor's new energy vehicles surged 446.6 percent year-on-year growth to 58,000 in January of this year.

In 2020, sales of SAIC Motor's NEVs totaled 320,000, a year-on-year increase of 73.4 percent and representing the fastest growth rate and highest sales figures in China. It also ranked second in the world, behind only Tesla.

The figure included 25,000 exported NEVs to Europe, the highest in SAIC Motor's history.

SAIC Motor has invested heavily in developing new energy technologies and has organized a research and development team of nearly 1,000 engineers. It has mastered core technologies related to batteries, electric drive unit, and electronic control management.

SAIC Motor's MARVEL R, a 5G-enabled electric SUV, SVW ID.4X, a battery electric SUV, and IM Motor's battery electric cars are expected to make their debut this year.

Promoting NEVs is the only road toward global energy conservation and emissions reduction, and SAIC Motor will take the opportunity to develop NEVs into a strong driver of growth for the company.