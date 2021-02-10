Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  SAIC Motor Corporation Limited    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 02/09
21.27 CNY   -2.07%
02/09SAIC MOTOR : reports 63.3% increase in overseas sales in Jan
PU
02/09SAIC MOTOR : NEVs saw 446% rise in sales in Jan
PU
02/09Tencent Faces New Anti-Competitive Charges; Shares Gain 3%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAIC Motor : NEVs saw 446% rise in sales in Jan

02/10/2021 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sales of SAIC Motor's new energy vehicles surged 446.6 percent year-on-year growth to 58,000 in January of this year.

In 2020, sales of SAIC Motor's NEVs totaled 320,000, a year-on-year increase of 73.4 percent and representing the fastest growth rate and highest sales figures in China. It also ranked second in the world, behind only Tesla.

The figure included 25,000 exported NEVs to Europe, the highest in SAIC Motor's history.

SAIC Motor has invested heavily in developing new energy technologies and has organized a research and development team of nearly 1,000 engineers. It has mastered core technologies related to batteries, electric drive unit, and electronic control management.

SAIC Motor's MARVEL R, a 5G-enabled electric SUV, SVW ID.4X, a battery electric SUV, and IM Motor's battery electric cars are expected to make their debut this year.

Promoting NEVs is the only road toward global energy conservation and emissions reduction, and SAIC Motor will take the opportunity to develop NEVs into a strong driver of growth for the company.

Disclaimer

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 05:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
02/09SAIC MOTOR : reports 63.3% increase in overseas sales in Jan
PU
02/09SAIC MOTOR : NEVs saw 446% rise in sales in Jan
PU
02/09Tencent Faces New Anti-Competitive Charges; Shares Gain 3%
MT
02/09MARKET CHATTER : Volkswagen to Study Flying Cars in China
MT
02/08Tencent hit with fresh anti-monolopy complaint, this time from GM China ventu..
RE
02/08MARKET CHATTER : General Motors' China Venture, Shanghai PATEO File Anti-Monopol..
MT
02/02MARKET CHATTER : Kia Motors Shares Gain on Report of $3.6 Billion Apple Car Deal
MT
02/01SAIC MOTOR : aims to export 1.5m vehicles from 2021 to 2025
PU
02/01MARKET CHATTER : SAIC Motor Targets 1.5 Million Car Sales Overseas by 2025
MT
01/27MARKET CHATTER : SAIC-GM-Wuling Enters North American Market With 500 SUV Shipme..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 754 B 117 B 117 B
Net income 2020 22 106 M 3 434 M 3 434 M
Net cash 2020 33 996 M 5 281 M 5 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 247 B 38 383 M 38 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 216 360
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,93 CNY
Last Close Price 21,27 CNY
Spread / Highest target 77,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Liang Tao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-12.97%39 112
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.95%104 136
FERRARI N.V.-8.86%38 553
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.98%31 387
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-10.79%15 007
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-21.73%13 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ