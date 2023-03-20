Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
14.18 CNY   -0.21%
12:25aSAIC's MG Brand Exports 1,000 Vehicles to Mexico
MT
03/20Saic Motor : New shipping route helps SAIC Motor expand global market
PU
03/19Domestic Car Brands in China Post 37% Jump in February Passenger Vehicle Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAIC Motor : New shipping route helps SAIC Motor expand global market

03/20/2023 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) ship named SAIC Anji Phoenix carrying about 1,000 MG-branded vehicles made its maiden voyage on March 15 from Fujian's Ningde Port to Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico, marking the official launch of SAIC Motor's self-operated shipping route linking Ningde and Mexico.

In order to meet the growing demand from local customers, the first 1,000 MG-branded vehicles produced at the Ningde factory were transported to Mexico at a faster speed. The Ningde factory, which won the title of "China Benchmark Smart Factory", is SAIC Motor's key base for production and export of new energy vehicles (NEVs). To date, more than 500,000 NEVs have rolled off the production line at the manufacturing base in Ningde.

With the opening of the Ningde-Mexico shipping route, SAIC Motor's Ningde base has become China's first vehicle production base with multiple logistics modes including warehousing, as well as highway, railway and waterway transportation, which will boost the export business of SAIC Motor.

In 2007, MG's new models made their debut in Chile, South America, indicating the start of the brand's global marketing strategy. According to official figures, the annual global sales of MG exceeded 10,000 units in 2009, 50,000 units in 2011, and 150,000 units in 2017. In 2019, its global sales reached 300,000 units, making it the most popular Chinese brand in overseas markets.

The total sales of MG-branded vehicles exceeded 660,000 last year, a year-on-year growth of 26 percent, and MG ranked among the top 10 brands in nearly 20 countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Thailand, as well as Chile.

MG4 Electric, the first model on SAIC Motor's dedicated electric MSP platform, went on sale in China and Europe in September 2022. The new vehicle model is now available in nearly 30 countries in Europe, with its monthly orders exceeding 10,000 units. This year, MG aims to sell 800,000 vehicles overseas, and will strive to achieve sell one million vehicles globally in 2024, the centenary of the establishment of the MG brand.

MG brand, which entered the Mexico market two years ago, sold more than 48,000 vehicles there last year, up 201 percent year-on-year, and climbing to the 7th place in the passenger car market in Mexico.

In 2022, SAIC Motor sold more than one million vehicles overseas, ranking first among domestic automakers for seven consecutive years and becoming the first Chinese carmaker to sell more than one million units overseas in a year. It is said that SAIC Motor makes one out of every three Chinese cars sold overseas. In the first two months of this year, the carmaker sold 160,000 vehicles overseas, up 31.9 percent year-on-year, and has maintained strong growth momentum.

SAIC Motor has explored its own path to expand overseas market. It has built a whole value chain of the automobile industry overseas, including R&D centers, manufacturing bases, regional sales and aftersales centers, supply chain centers as well as finance companies. Its services and products are now available in more than 90 countries and regions around the world. Currently, the company has developed six large-scale regional markets in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Americas, the Middle East, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as South Asia, with the European market being SAIC Motor's first overseas market with annual sales exceeding 100,000 units.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 03:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
12:25aSAIC's MG Brand Exports 1,000 Vehicles to Mexico
MT
03/20Saic Motor : New shipping route helps SAIC Motor expand global market
PU
03/19Domestic Car Brands in China Post 37% Jump in February Passenger Vehicle Sales
MT
03/16SAIC-Volkswagen offers $537 million in subsidies through April 30
RE
03/13SAIC to Form 4 Billion Yuan Semiconductor Industry Fund
MT
03/12BYD Breaks Ground on First Thai Factory
MT
03/12China’s Vehicle Sales Growth Accelerates in February
MT
03/07China-Based AI Driving Startup Seeks $1 Billion IPO
MT
02/28Volkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour
RE
02/23SAIC-GM-Wuling Dismisses Layoff Rumors
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 775 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 18 821 M 2 737 M 2 737 M
Net cash 2022 45 175 M 6 569 M 6 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 163 B 23 703 M 23 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 059
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,18 CNY
Average target price 17,85 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Executive Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hong Chen Chairman
Xiao Su Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruo Shan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%23 721
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.44%91 129
STELLANTIS N.V.18.49%52 679
FERRARI N.V.22.53%47 090
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.93%30 413
KIA CORPORATION31.53%24 645