Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/09
19.09 CNY   -0.37%
04:24aSAIC MOTOR : Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA
RE
04:20aTESLA : sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA
RE
08/09SAIC MOTOR : ranks 60th on Fortune Global 500
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAIC Motor : Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA

08/10/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June.

BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's China joint venture with SAIC Motor delivered 27,347 units.

In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA said. CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -0.37% 19.09 End-of-day quote.-21.89%
TESLA, INC. 2.10% 713.76 Delayed Quote.1.15%
All news about SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
04:24aSAIC MOTOR : Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA
RE
04:20aTESLA : sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA
RE
08/09SAIC MOTOR : ranks 60th on Fortune Global 500
AQ
08/08WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM : How Volkswagen stalled in China
RE
07/22MARKET CHATTER : SAIC-GM-Wuling's Auto Sales Jump 39.5% in H1
MT
07/22Volkswagen Expects to Double Electric Vehicle Sales in China in July
MT
07/20SAIC MOTOR : Volkswagen China's Battery Electric Vehicle Sales More Than Double ..
MT
07/20REFILE-UPDATE 10-At least 25 dead as rains deluge central China's Henan provi..
RE
07/18MARKET CHATTER : Volkswagen China Expects Chip Supply Crunch to Ease in H2
MT
07/16Volkswagen China sees chip supply shortage easing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 806 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 26 000 M 4 014 M 4 014 M
Net cash 2021 63 170 M 9 753 M 9 753 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 221 B 34 072 M 34 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 204 815
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,09 CNY
Average target price 23,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Liang Tao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-21.89%34 072
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.72%117 574
STELLANTIS N.V.22.76%66 206
FERRARI N.V.-3.22%40 946
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-7.42%28 749
EXOR N.V.10.63%19 882