SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

SAIC Motor : aims to export 1.5m vehicles from 2021 to 2025

02/02/2021 | 03:47am EST
SAIC Motor, the largest carmaker in China, has set a target of exporting 1.5 million vehicles during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period, accounting for around 15 percent of total sales.

The automaker also expects payoffs in the European market and other major overseas markets, and in 2025, it aims to export 300,000 vehicles to Europe, 70 to 80 percent of which will be new energy vehicles (NEVs).

In 2020, SAIC Motor's overseas sales totaled 390,000, an 11.3 percent year-on-year increase and ranking first in China for five years in a row. The figure also includes 230,000 self-branded MG vehicles, ranking first in China in terms of exports of a single brand for two years in a row.

The carmaker has established an auto industrial chain for global markets involving research and development (R&D), marketing, logistics, auto parts, manufacturing, and finance, providing a solid foundation for it to expand its overseas operations.

SAIC Motor's products and services are currently available in more than 70 countries and regions, and it will be capable of exporting 50,000 vehicles per year to several overseas markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Middle East, and Europe.

The carmaker has built three innovation centers in London, Silicon Valley, and Tel Aviv, four production bases in Thailand, Indonesia, and India, as well as a knocked down, or KD, factory in Pakistan.

In addition, HASCO, owned by SAIC Motor, has established 95 overseas bases, and SAIC Anji Logistics Co, a subsidiary of SAIC Motor, operates in nearly 40 countries and has launched four international shipping routes.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) period, SAIC Motor invested 60 billion yuan ($9.33 billion) into R&D, turning NEVs and intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) into its competitive advantages.

The carmaker's aim is to create a unique and attractive brand image in overseas markets. For example, during the COVID-19 outbreak, SAIC Motor has been offering door-to-door delivery services.

The company is also engaged in public welfare establishments and charity. It has subsidized out-of-school girls in India, supported social sports in South America, and donated anti-epidemic supplies and provided anti-epidemic vehicles to Europe.

Disclaimer

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
