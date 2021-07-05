Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAIC Motor : GM expands China design studio to focus on EVs, smart cars

07/05/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it expanded its design studio in China, which will focus only on developing electric and connected cars and no longer design petrol vehicles.

The move comes as the largest U.S. automaker prepares to cut out petrol and diesel vehicles from its fleet by 2035 and underscores its efforts to gain a bigger foothold in China, the world's largest electric car market.

It also plays into GM's ambitions of adding a recurring revenue stream from software and services long after the initial product is sold, a la Apple Inc, by selling EV battery charging and swapping services for example.

GM has said it wants to exceed annual sales of 1 million electric vehicles (EV) in the United States and China by 2025. Last month, the company said it would boost spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, shelling out $35 billion through 2025, up 75% from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic choked the industry.

With new facilities and the studio's growing team of employees, "we have the right organizations and people to bring the most desirable products to China's consumers," Julian Blissett, executive vice president and president of GM China said in a statement.

The new advanced design studio - one of three around the world that designs future generation GM vehicles - was built by redesigning the existing studio on the same campus as GM's China tech centre in Shanghai.

GM said it nearly doubled the studio to 5,000 square metres, and is hiring to expand the design team. The company did not say how many employees will be added.

A person close to the automaker said the team currently has fewer than 40 designers, digital and physical modelers, virtual reality experts, and support personnel.

GM, which sells cars in China through its two joint ventures with state-owned SAIC Motor Corp, sold 170,000 all-electric vehicles in China last year, up from 50,000 in 2019.

(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Norihiko Shirouzu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.96% 139.96 Delayed Quote.5.48%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -2.41% 21.04 End-of-day quote.-13.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 808 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 26 054 M 4 032 M 4 032 M
Net cash 2021 63 170 M 9 776 M 9 776 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 244 B 37 632 M 37 692 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 204 815
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 21,04 CNY
Average target price 23,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Liang Tao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.91%40 468
BYD COMPANY LIMITED8.86%99 728
STELLANTIS N.V.13.90%63 807
FERRARI N.V.-9.90%37 680
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-0.99%31 162
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-0.80%19 507