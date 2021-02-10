SAIC Motor : reports 63.3% increase in overseas sales in Jan

SAIC Motor, China's largest carmaker, witnessed a 63.3 percent year-on-year increase in overseas sales in January of this year to 37,500 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, SAIC Motor's overseas sales totaled 390,000, an 11.3 percent year-on-year increase and ranking first in China for five years in a row. Among them, the MG brand reached 230,000 volumes in overseas, winning the champion of a single brand in China's overseas market for two years in a row, with sales doubling that of the second place. In January this year, the MG brand hit 15,000 vehicles overseas, with a good growth momentum.

Independent innovative technology is the key to the overseas expansion of SAIC Motor. In January of this year, sales of its self-branded MG achieved about 3,000 in developed European countries, such as United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands, a more than 50 percent year-on-year increase and 40 percent of which were new energy vehicles.

The 'i-Smart' intelligent system developed by the carmaker has been applied to more than 30 overseas models and has gained popularity among consumers in India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

This January, SAIC Motor sold 3,538 vehicles in India, a year-on-year increase of 4.6 percent, while sales in Thailand soared 37.3 percent to 2,625.

All of these achievements can be attributed to the global industrial chain SAIC Motor has established, which consists of research and development, marketing, services, logistics, manufacturing, and finance.

The company's products and services are currently available in more than 70 countries and regions, and it is aiming to perform 50,000 vehicles per year to severalregional markets, including the ASEAN, the Middle East, and Europe.

In 2025，SAIC Motor is expected to achieve 1.5 million vehicles in overseas sales and profit from major overseas markets, including Europe.