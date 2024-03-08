SAIC Motor's self-owned brands, IM Motors and MG Motor, have made a joint appearance at the ongoing Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) in Geneva, Switzerland.

A total of 10 intelligent and electric new cars, including IM L6 and MG3 HEV, showcasing the innovative strength of Chinese smart manufacturing to the world.

Thanks to the comprehensive galvanization of independent innovative technologies in the fields of electrification and intelligence, SAIC Motor's overseas vehicle sales exceeded 1.2 million in 2023, topping Chinese automotive companies for the eighth year in a row. Self-owned brand sales accounted for more than 90 percent of SAIC Motor's overseas sales, with new energy vehicle sales accounting for one-fourth of the total.

Global debut of IM L6

At this year's GIMS, IM's full lineup of four high-class intelligent electric models are making their debut, including the global premiere of the IM L6, the highly anticipated IM LS6, and the intelligent flagship twins IM L7 and LS7.

The IM L6 is a revolutionary product that integrates intelligent connection and EV technologies. It boasts more than 100 cutting-edge technologies, including the 800V Dual SiC Platform, Solid-state battery, smart chassis and advanced intelligent driving abilities. These features provide the best driving performance and the finest batteries, motors and electronic control systems, offering an industry-unique futuristic cockpit experience.

It takes the IM L6 almost two seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour. Additionally, the CLTC achieved a maximum driving range of 1,000 km, making it the first mass-produced car to perfectly replicate the F1 driving experience.

The globally pioneering "full-frame digital cockpit" incorporates intelligence features to enhance "full-domain digital vision", while the industry-first "one-click AI driving" ensures users a more reassuring and safer driving experience.

Equipped with the world's leading IM AD advanced intelligent driving system, IM L6 has been trained to adapt to local road conditions in Europe, with the planning algorithm continuously adapting to local environments and driving habits.

During the high-profile debut of the complete series of products, IM also announced its strategy for overseas expansion. This strategy will rely on SAIC Motor's strong overseas network, mature business operation system, and good international cooperative relations to move into broader global markets.

In 2024, the L7 and LS7 models will be available in Mexico, the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, in 2025, the LS6 and L6 models will be launched worldwide.

MG3 HEV

MG unveiled a range of impressive models at the global debut event, including the global debut of the MG3 HEV, the world's first convertible electric sports car MG Cyberster, the European pure electric compact car sales champion MG4 EV, the B-class four door coupe MG7, the medium-to-large-sized hatchback electric sedan MG9, and the medium-to-large-sized pure electric coupe SUV MGS9.

The MG3 HEV, which is planned for launch in Europe first, features new Hybrid Plus technology, ensuring superior performance compared to competitors in the same class.

The MG3 HEV offers an electrified driving experience that rivals pure electric vehicles. With 195 horsepower acceleration, it stands out in its class. Its WLTP cycle fuel consumption is as low as 4.4 liters per 100 km, and it emits just 100 grams of carbon dioxide per km. The new three-speed automatic transmission provides excellent Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) performance. The MG3 HEV is expected to become another global hit for SAIC Motor after MG4 EV.

As a pioneer in Chinese automotive globalization, MG brand achieved global sales of more than 840,000 vehicles in 2023, ranking as the top Chinese single brand in overseas sales for the fifth consecutive year.

MG celebrates its centenary this year and is aiming for a worldwide annual sales figure of One million.