Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
14.17 CNY   +0.43%
03/16SAIC-Volkswagen offers $537 million in subsidies through April 30
RE
03/13SAIC to Form 4 Billion Yuan Semiconductor Industry Fund
MT
03/12BYD Breaks Ground on First Thai Factory
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAIC-Volkswagen offers $537 million in subsidies through April 30

03/16/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk past an ID. Store X showroom of SAIC Volkswagen in Chengdu

BEIJING (Reuters) - SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co is offering 3.7 billion yuan ($537 million) in cash subsidies for car purchases in China, joining more than 40 brands in what analysts have called a price war in the world's largest auto market.

The joint venture between China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and Germany's Volkswagen AG is offering 15,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan in subsidies until April 30 for its full lineup, which includes the Teramont, Lavida and Phideon models, SAIC-VW said on its WeChat account late on Thursday.

Guangzhou Automobile Group, the Chinese partner of both Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp, has also offered subsidies running from March 15 to March 31.

Chinese passenger vehicle sales fell 20% in January-February, industry data showed, even as some manufacturers offered reduced prices to stimulate demand.

Sales of new energy vehicles, which include all-battery and plug-in battery-petrol hybrid vehicles, grew faster than the overall market, accounting for over 30% in February. In the same month, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd outsold Volkswagen-branded cars for the second month in four.

($1 = 6.8923 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 0.42% 4.75 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.06% 3363 Delayed Quote.12.01%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.43% 14.17 End-of-day quote.-1.67%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.15% 7770 Delayed Quote.11.46%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.25% 1785.5 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.43% 6.8649 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.54% 122.52 Delayed Quote.5.24%
All news about SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
03/16SAIC-Volkswagen offers $537 million in subsidies through April 30
RE
03/13SAIC to Form 4 Billion Yuan Semiconductor Industry Fund
MT
03/12BYD Breaks Ground on First Thai Factory
MT
03/12China’s Vehicle Sales Growth Accelerates in February
MT
03/07China-Based AI Driving Startup Seeks $1 Billion IPO
MT
02/28Volkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour
RE
02/23SAIC-GM-Wuling Dismisses Layoff Rumors
MT
02/23Xiaomi's Marketing Chief for Electric Car Business Steps Down
MT
02/22China’s Passenger Car Retail Sales Growth to Accelerate in February
MT
02/20Uber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 776 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 18 771 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
Net cash 2022 45 375 M 6 579 M 6 579 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,81x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 163 B 23 617 M 23 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 059
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,17 CNY
Average target price 18,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Executive Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hong Chen Chairman
Xiao Su Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruo Shan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.67%23 505