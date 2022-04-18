Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-14
16.85 CNY   +2.12%
04:25aShanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
04:23aShanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
04:23aShanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown

04/18/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Manufacturers including Tesla on Monday began preparing to reopen their Shanghai plants as China's most populous city speeds up efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-week COVID shutdown.

The shutdown and measures to control the pandemic elsewhere in the country have hurt the economy and rattled global supply chains. Shanghai's 25 million people have struggled with income losses, lack of steady food supplies, separation of families and poor conditions in quarantine centres.

Tesla has recalled workers to its Shanghai plant to prepare for the restart, two sources told Reuters. SAIC Motor, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, said it would start stress-testing its own production resumption plans on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shanghai aims to stop spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, Reuters cited sources as saying on Sunday, an ambitious target that would allow further easing of its lockdown.

It is stepping up testing and the transfer of positive cases and their close contacts to isolation centres to meet that target.

Shanghai's lockdown and wider China curbs are taking a toll on the world's No.2 economy during a key year for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third leadership term in the autumn.

Data for March released on Monday showed that consumption and employment suffered because of COVID curbs, with economists predicting a worsening overall economic outlook.

DAILY TESTS, AND REFUSALS

Shanghai is under pressure to deliver on China's COVID-19 elimination strategy, which is increasingly challenged by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Authorities have said ending community spread is essential to ending lockdowns, with the city of Shenzhen last month letting businesses get back to work shortly after reaching a similar status.

But Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, said it would be difficult for Shanghai to make sure by Wednesday that nobody outside centralised quarantined facilities in the city is free of COVID, given that the virus can spread faster than Shanghai can identify infections using PCR tests.

Shanghai on Monday announced a new round of daily PCR and antigen tests for residents in "sealed" and "controlled" areas from Monday to Thursday, urging cooperation.

Several residents have said that they and their neighbours have collectively refused to join queues for PCR tests, some out of weariness after multiple rounds and others out of fear of catching COVID while gathering for tests.

"We hope that the majority of our citizens will continue to cooperate as always ... and achieve the goal of zero-COVID at community level as soon as possible, and allow normal production and life to resume," Shanghai health official Wu Qianyu said.

Of 21,395 new local infections Shanghai reported for Sunday, 561 were found outside quarantine areas, down from 722 on Saturday, the third consecutive decline.

Shanghai also reported that three people infected with COVID-19 died on Sunday, the first time during the current outbreak that it reported deaths among coronavirus patients, all of them elderly and with underlying health conditions.

However, numerous Shanghai residents have said that a family member had died after contracting COVID-19 during the current outbreak, but that the cases had not been included in official statistics, fuelling suspicion about the accuracy of data.

On Saturday, Shanghai officials revealed that as of April 15, only 62% of residents over 60 had been fully vaccinated, and only 38% had taken a booster jab. China has said that sticking to a "dynamic clearance" strategy is essential to protecting its elderly.

Shanghai has carried out more than 200 million PCR tests since March 10.

WHITE LIST BLUES

While China's industry regulator on Friday published a "white list" of 666 firms prioritised to reopen or keep operations going in Shanghai, logistical bottlenecks persist due to closures ordered by authorities in other cities and port and trucking disruptions.

An unnamed executive at a listed pharmaceutical firm told the state-backed Shanghai Securities News that it was unclear how to transport goods, return orders or collect bills when resuming work given the ongoing current curbs.

"These are real problems that the policy still needs to address," the newspaper quoted the person as saying.

Tesla had hoped to start one production shift on Monday but was now looking to do so on Tuesday, sources said, with one citing a supplier's logistical snag for the delay.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Zhang Yan, Winni Zhou and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Tony Munroe, Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.22% 40.13 Delayed Quote.-31.55%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POSITIVE GROUP -1.46% 944 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 2.12% 16.85 End-of-day quote.-18.32%
SECURE, INC. -3.19% 1091 Delayed Quote.-52.35%
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD 0.57% 19.39 End-of-day quote.-2.42%
TESLA, INC. -3.66% 985 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.47% 148.98 Delayed Quote.-16.06%
All news about SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
04:25aShanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
04:23aShanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
04:23aShanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
04:16aVolkswagen China says its plants in Changchun resume production
RE
01:01aTesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
RE
12:09aChinese Auto Brands’ Sales Surge 81.5% in Q1
MT
04/17China’s NEV Battery Output Soars Nearly 207% in Q1
MT
04/17China’s Commercial Vehicle Output, Sales Hit Record High in March
MT
04/17Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
04/17Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 784 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2021 25 483 M 4 000 M 4 000 M
Net cash 2021 70 724 M 11 100 M 11 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,73x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 195 B 30 555 M 30 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 204 815
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,85 CNY
Average target price 23,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Xiao Su Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Si Jie Zu Chief Engineer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.32%30 555
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-10.05%100 784
STELLANTIS N.V.-15.65%47 653
FERRARI N.V.-15.00%40 308
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.58%29 563
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-11.44%16 458