Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-14
16.85 CNY   +2.12%
01:35aShanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
04/15China's SAIC Motor prepares to resume Shanghai production in line with COVID policies
RE
04/15NIO Gradually Resumes Production After COVID-19 Disruption
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources

04/17/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

(Adds details on authorities stepping up transfers of COVID cases to quarantine centers, releasing guidance on how businesses can reopen)

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow.

The target will require officials to accelerate COVID testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party official dated Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Ending community-level transmission has been a turning point for other Chinese localities that locked down, such as Shenzhen city which last month reopened public transport and let businesses go back to work shortly after achieving that target.

Shanghai has become the epicenter of China's largest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, and has recorded more than 320,000 COVID infections since early March when its surge began.

Frustrated Shanghai residents have taken to social media to vent their anger at local authorities over difficulties sourcing food, lost income, separated families and poor conditions at central quarantine centers. Tensions have on occasion erupted into public protests or scuffles with police.

The Chinese economy and global supply chains are also feeling pinched by shuttered factories and transport bottlenecks in many parts of China hit by COVID-19 curbs.

Shanghai's new goal of "zero-COVID at the community level" by April 20 was communicated in recent days to the city's Communist Party cadres and organizations such as schools, according to the sources, who declined to be named as the information was not public.

China's definition of zero-COVID status at the community level means that no new cases emerge outside quarantined areas.

A speech dated Saturday by the party secretary of the city's Baoshan district described it as an order that had come as the city's situation reached a "critical moment" with growing public anxiety and food supply pressures.

TURNING POINT

"The State Council Working Group, the municipal party committee and municipal government have asked that the turning point of the epidemic should appear on the 17th and that zero-COVID status should be reached on the 20th," Chen Jie said in the speech.

The Shanghai government and China's State Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Baoshan district government could not be reached by phone outside working hours on Sunday.

"This is a military order, there is no room for bargaining, we can only grit our teeth and fight for victory. It can also be said this is a total attack, a last-ditch battle to reverse the trend of the epidemic," the speech said.

One Shanghai resident told Reuters her neighborhood committee sent out a notice on Sunday to residents that more workers and buses had been mobilized to speed up the transfer of positive cases in their compound to quarantine centers.

Images and videos circulated on Chinese social media on Saturday evening showed numerous buses lined up to take away long lines of people who users said had tested positive for COVID outside a town in Shanghai's eastern Pudong district. Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the posts.

Of 23,643 new local infections Shanghai reported for Saturday, 722 were found outside quarantined areas, according to Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai's health commission. He told a news conference on Sunday that the figure had declined in the past two days.

BUSINESSES REOPENING

China's "dynamic clearance" approach to COVID control requires authorities to centrally quarantine all cases and isolate their close contacts.

Beijing authorities intervened in Shanghai in early April, after the financal hub failed to isolate COVID-19 despite locking the city down in stages. Chinese President Xi Jinping has insisted that China must not relax coronavirus measures, and must stick to an elimination approach.

Shanghai started locking down areas east of the Huangpu river on March 28, and extended the lockdown citywide on April 1. While it eased movement curbs on some residents last week, most businesses remain shut and public transport is suspended.

Business leaders have been increasingly outspoken about the toll of the lockdowns on the Chinese economy, with automakers warning they could be forced to stop production completely if their suppliers in Shanghai and neighboring areas could not resume work soon.

On Friday, China's industry regulator said it had identified 666 companies in Shanghai in the semiconductor, automobile and medical sectors as priority firms that needed to resume work.

Late on Saturday, Shanghai authorities provided guidance on what measures firms should take to restart production in the city, such as stocking up on medical supplies and submitting COVID prevention plans for their factories.

Reuters has reported that Tesla is preparing to reopen its Shanghai factory on April 18.

SAIC Motor Corp, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, has said it is preparing to resume production and will start carrying out "stress tests" on Monday. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.22% 40.13 Delayed Quote.-31.55%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POSITIVE GROUP -1.46% 944 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 2.12% 16.85 End-of-day quote.-18.32%
TESLA, INC. -3.66% 985 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.47% 148.98 Delayed Quote.-16.06%
All news about SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
01:35aShanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
04/15China's SAIC Motor prepares to resume Shanghai production in line with COVID policies
RE
04/15NIO Gradually Resumes Production After COVID-19 Disruption
MT
04/11China’s Auto Sales Slump 11.7% in March; NEV Sales Skyrocket 137.6%
MT
04/11China vehicle sales fall 11.7% in March after 2 months of increase
RE
04/11China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID
RE
04/09China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions
RE
04/06Volkswagen factories in Shanghai, Changchun remain shut on Weds and Thurs
RE
04/01As Shanghai expands COVID lockdown, life on hold in city of 26 million
RE
03/31Volkswagen suspends Shanghai production amid COVID lockdown
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 784 B 123 B 123 B
Net income 2021 25 483 M 4 000 M 4 000 M
Net cash 2021 70 724 M 11 100 M 11 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,73x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 195 B 30 555 M 30 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 204 815
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 16,85 CNY
Average target price 23,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Xiao Su Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Si Jie Zu Chief Engineer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.32%30 555
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-10.05%100 784
STELLANTIS N.V.-15.65%47 653
FERRARI N.V.-15.00%40 308
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.58%29 563
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-11.44%16 458