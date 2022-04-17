Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources

(Adds details on authorities stepping up transfers of COVID
cases to quarantine centers, releasing guidance on how
businesses can reopen)
SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai has set a target to
stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by
Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would
allow city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to
normal life as public frustrations grow.
The target will require officials to accelerate COVID
testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine
centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party
official dated Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Ending community-level transmission has been a turning point
for other Chinese localities that locked down, such as Shenzhen
city which last month reopened public transport and let
businesses go back to work shortly after achieving that target.
Shanghai has become the epicenter of China's largest
outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late
2019, and has recorded more than 320,000 COVID infections since
early March when its surge began.
Frustrated Shanghai residents have taken to social media to
vent their anger at local authorities over difficulties sourcing
food, lost income, separated families and poor conditions at
central quarantine centers. Tensions have on occasion erupted
into public protests or scuffles with police.
The Chinese economy and global supply chains are also
feeling pinched by shuttered factories and transport bottlenecks
in many parts of China hit by COVID-19 curbs.
Shanghai's new goal of "zero-COVID at the community level"
by April 20 was communicated in recent days to the city's
Communist Party cadres and organizations such as schools,
according to the sources, who declined to be named as the
information was not public.
China's definition of zero-COVID status at the community
level means that no new cases emerge outside quarantined areas.
A speech dated Saturday by the party secretary of the city's
Baoshan district described it as an order that had come as the
city's situation reached a "critical moment" with growing public
anxiety and food supply pressures.
TURNING POINT
"The State Council Working Group, the municipal party
committee and municipal government have asked that the turning
point of the epidemic should appear on the 17th and that
zero-COVID status should be reached on the 20th," Chen Jie said
in the speech.
The Shanghai government and China's State Council did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. The Baoshan
district government could not be reached by phone outside
working hours on Sunday.
"This is a military order, there is no room for bargaining,
we can only grit our teeth and fight for victory. It can also be
said this is a total attack, a last-ditch battle to reverse the
trend of the epidemic," the speech said.
One Shanghai resident told Reuters her neighborhood
committee sent out a notice on Sunday to residents that more
workers and buses had been mobilized to speed up the transfer of
positive cases in their compound to quarantine centers.
Images and videos circulated on Chinese social media on
Saturday evening showed numerous buses lined up to take away
long lines of people who users said had tested positive for
COVID outside a town in Shanghai's eastern Pudong district.
Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the posts.
Of 23,643 new local infections Shanghai reported for
Saturday, 722 were found outside quarantined areas, according to
Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai's health commission. He told a
news conference on Sunday that the figure had declined in the
past two days.
BUSINESSES REOPENING
China's "dynamic clearance" approach to COVID control
requires authorities to centrally quarantine all cases and
isolate their close contacts.
Beijing authorities intervened in Shanghai in early April,
after the financal hub failed to isolate COVID-19 despite
locking the city down in stages. Chinese President Xi Jinping
has insisted that China must not relax coronavirus measures, and
must stick to an elimination approach.
Shanghai started locking down areas east of the Huangpu
river on March 28, and extended the lockdown citywide on April
1. While it eased movement curbs on some residents last week,
most businesses remain shut and public transport is suspended.
Business leaders have been increasingly outspoken about the
toll of the lockdowns on the Chinese economy, with automakers
warning they could be forced to stop production completely if
their suppliers in Shanghai and neighboring areas could not
resume work soon.
On Friday, China's industry regulator said it had identified
666 companies in Shanghai in the semiconductor, automobile and
medical sectors as priority firms that needed to resume work.
Late on Saturday, Shanghai authorities provided guidance on
what measures firms should take to restart production in the
city, such as stocking up on medical supplies and submitting
COVID prevention plans for their factories.
Reuters has reported that Tesla is preparing to
reopen its Shanghai factory on April 18.
SAIC Motor Corp, the Chinese partner of
Volkswagen and General Motors, has said it is preparing to
resume production and will start carrying out "stress tests" on
Monday.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)