Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Saietta Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SED   GB00BNDM6X87

SAIETTA GROUP PLC

(SED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:11:38 2023-03-20 am EDT
20.55 GBX   -4.42%
10:08aSaietta partners with AVTEC to deliver orders in India
AN
03/07FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% on Powell's Hawkish Remarks
DJ
03/07Saietta says mass production of eDrive systems to begin later in 2023
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saietta partners with AVTEC to deliver orders in India

03/20/2023 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saietta Group PLC - Bicester, England-based engineering company specialising in electric vehicles - Announces that the Indian automotive powertrain powerhouse AVTEC will be its partner regarding its eDrive system supply chain. Says the partnership will support its commercial deals with an undisclosed customer, who is one of the largest original equipment manufacturers in the Indian light-duty mobility market. Additionally, says the partnership will promote complete eDrive solutions to further automotive customers in India and beyond. The eDrives are optimised for light-duty applications including scooters, motorbikes, rickshaws and urban delivery vehicles. Saietta says production is on track to start in the third quarter of 2023.

Executive Chair Tony Gott says: "When bringing any new technology to the mass market, it's critically important to work with supplier partners who have a proven track record of delivering at the required scale, on time, on cost and on quality. AVTEC undoubtedly ticks every one of those boxes."

The company says with AVTEC, they will have the capability to produce a minimum of 150,000 complete eDrive units for customers globally over the first five years of the supply contract.

Current stock price: 20.90 pence, down 2.8% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 88%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SAIETTA GROUP PLC
10:08aSaietta partners with AVTEC to deliver orders in India
AN
03/07FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% on Powell's Hawkish Remarks
DJ
03/07Saietta says mass production of eDrive systems to begin later in 2023
AN
03/07UK's Retail Prices Set to Ease in 1st Half
DJ
03/07Sterling May Fall Vs Euro as ECB More Aggressive Than BOE
DJ
03/07Halifax's UK House Price Gains at Odds With Other Evidence, Goodbody Says
DJ
03/07FTSE 100 Edges Higher as Ashtead Gains, Fresnillo Falls
DJ
03/07Saietta Group plc Provides Earnings Outlook for the Year 2023
CI
2022Saietta revenue drops as losses double; signs first major OEM contract
AN
2022Saietta's Indian JV Signs Commercial Deals With Original Equipment Manufacturer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6,00 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 11,0 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22,1 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart SAIETTA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Saietta Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIETTA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 21,50 GBX
Average target price 120,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 458%
Managers and Directors
Wicher Klaas Kist Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Gott Executive Chairman
David Lindon Wilkinson Senior Independent Director
Seshu Bhagavathula Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAIETTA GROUP PLC-63.87%27
ABB LTD5.74%59 604
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION2.21%33 206
KONE OYJ-4.49%25 433
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG21.10%23 839
SIEMENS LIMITED16.42%14 185