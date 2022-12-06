Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Saietta Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SED   GB00BNDM6X87

SAIETTA GROUP PLC

(SED)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:15 2022-12-06 am EST
72.50 GBX   -5.23%
09:24aSaietta revenue drops as losses double; signs first major OEM contract
AN
05:55aSaietta's Indian JV Signs Commercial Deals With Original Equipment Manufacturer
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (SED.L) SAIETTA GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBP-11.66
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saietta revenue drops as losses double; signs first major OEM contract

12/06/2022 | 09:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Saietta Group PLC on Tuesday said its interim loss had widened, as revenue also dropped in the first half.

The Bicester, England-based engineering company specialising in electric vehicles said that pretax loss had widened to GBP10.4 million for the first six months ended September 30, from GBP5.2 million a year ago.

The company said that revenue was down for the first half, falling 5.2% to GBP753,517 from GBP795,142 in the same period last year. However, cost of sales increased by 82% to GBP653,231 from GBP358,228.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation widened from a loss of GBP1.1 million a year ago, to GBP6.3 million for the fast half of financial 2022.

Saietta Chief Executive Officer Wicher Kist said the company had made significant progress towards "establishing itself as a key provider of electric drivetrain solutions."

The company announced that it had signed its first major original equipment manufacturer contract with Consolidated Metco Inc, one of India's largest original equipment manufacturers.

"In India, Saietta VNA, a partnership with Padmini VNA, a leading Tier 1 automotive supplier, has today confirmed the signing of development agreements worth approximately GBP3.2 million with one of the largest OEMs operating in India," Kist said.

The company has also appointed Devyani Vaishampayan as a non-executive director. Vaishampayan has 35 years of experience as a board director and senior executive and is currently non-executive director at Norman Broadbent PLC.

Saietta shares were down 5.2% at 72.50 pence per share on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -1.68% 188.93 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
NORMAN BROADBENT PLC -6.53% 3.505 Delayed Quote.-42.31%
SAIETTA GROUP PLC -5.23% 72.5 Delayed Quote.-70.00%
