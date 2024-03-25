NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Noce is hereby given that the Extra Ordinary General Meeng (EOGM) of Shareholders of Saif Power Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 11:00 am at Kehakshan Hall 2 ground ﬂoor at the Islambad Hotel, G-6 Civic Centre, Melody Chowk, Islamabad.
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To conﬁrm the minutes of Extra Ordinary General Meeng held on October 31, 2023.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
2. To consider and, if thought ﬁt, pass with or without modiﬁcaon(s), the following special resoluons under secon 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulaons, 2017 for providing unsecured Running ﬁnance facility of Rs. 1.5 billion to associated company namely Saif Texle Mills Limited for a period of one year. The purpose of approving running ﬁnance facility of PKR.1.5 billion is subject to terms and condions disclosed to the members in the statement under Secon 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.
"Resolved, that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Secon 199 of the companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulaons, 2017 to provide the unsecured Running Finance Facility limit to Saif Texle Mills Limited , an associated company, PKR 1.5 billion for a period of one year on terms as are noted in the statement of material facts annexed herewith and subject to the condion that the limit in the nature of Running Finance Facility shall be renewable by the members for a further period(s) of one year."
"Further resolved that the Chief Execuve Oﬃcer or any director of the Company be and is hereby singly authorized to take and /or all acons to implement and give eﬀect to the above resoluon and complete any or all necessary required corporate and legal formalies including signing and execuon of Agreement(s)/documents for the purpose of the implementaon of above resoluon."
3. To transact any other business with permission of the Chair.
A Statement of Material Facts as required by the Secon 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 is respect of above said special businesses to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeng is annexed with the Noce of the Meeng.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
s/d
Islamabad
Waseemullah
March 25, 2024
Company Secretary
Notes:
i. Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from April 09, 2024 to April 15, 2024 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at M/s. THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited, Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A., Phase VII, Karachi-75500. Pakistan, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, by the close of the business on April 08, 2024 will be treated in me for the purpose of the above entlement.
ii. A shareholder entled to aend and vote at this EOGM is entled to appoint a person as a proxy to aend and vote for and on his/her behalf. The instrument appoinng a proxy and the power of aorney/Board Resoluon or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarized cerﬁed copy of the power or authority shall be deposited at the oﬃce be received at the Company's Registered Oﬃce not later than 48 hours before the me of holding of the meeng.
iii. CDC individual Account holders or Sub-account holders are required to bring with them their original CNIC / Original Passport along with parcipant's ID number and their Account number in order to facilitate idenﬁcaon. In case of Corporate enty, resoluon of the Board of Directors/Power of aorney with specimen signature of nominees shall be required to be produced (unless provided earlier) at the me of meeng.
iv. Shareholders are requested to immediately nofy their change in address, if any to share registrar.
SPECIAL NOTES TO SHAREHOLDERS:
1. Consent for video conference facility:
Shareholders can also avail video conference facility under the provision of Secon 134 of the Companies Act, 2017 to parcipate in the EOGM. Shareholders must hold in aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing in that city and consent of shareholders must reach at the registered address of the Company at least 07 days prior to the EOGM in order to parcipate in the meeng through video conference facility.
2. Parcipaon of Shareholders through Online Facility:
The Company will also be providing the online plaorm / facility to parcipate in the EOGM in the shape of webinar/ webex/zoom aﬅer compleng all the formalies required for the veriﬁcaon and idenﬁcaon of the shareholders.
The login facility will be opened at 10:50 a.m. on April 15, 2024 enabling the parcipants to join the proceedings which will start at 11:00 a.m. sharp. For this purpose, shareholders are requested to register themselves by providing the following informaon through email at info.spl@saifgroup.comat least 48 hours before the me of EOGM: Name of member/proxy holders, CNIC, Folio Number/CDC account no, Cell no/WhatsApp no , and Email address.
Contact informaon
For any query/problem/informaon, the investors may contact the company/or share registrar at the following:
Waseemullah
Share Registrar, THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd
Company Secretary
Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2,, Plot No. 32-C
051-2271378-83
Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi
Tel: 021 111 000 322 Email:sfc@thk.com.pk
This Statement set out the material facts concerning the special business to be transacted at the Extraordinary General Meeng
Investment (Loan) in Saif Texle Mills Limited, a listed company, an associated company.
Saif Texle Mills Limited (STM) is a Public Limited Company incorporated in Pakistan on December 24, 1989 under the Companies Ordinance,1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017) and its shares are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange. STM has made a formal request to the Company, seeking running ﬁnancing facility of up to PKR. 1.5 billion for a period of one year. This iniave aims to fulﬁll STM's ﬁnancial requirements for liquidity need, ensuring suﬃcient cash ﬂows as necessary.
In compliance of Regulaon 3(3) of Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings)
Regulaons, 2017 issued by SECP, the Directors of the Company have cerﬁed that they have carried out necessary due diligence for the proposed investment and has kept along with audited/unaudited accounts of STM as required under regulaon.
S.noRequirements
Informaon
(a) Disclosure for all types of Investments
(A) DISCLOSURE REGARDING ASSOCIATED COMPANY
(i)
Name of associated company or associated undertaking
Saif Texle Mills Limited ("STM")
(ii)
Basis of relaonship
Due to common directorship and shared manage-ment role by the following:
1. Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan, director
2. Mrs. Hoor Yousafzai, director
3. Mr. Assad Saifullah Khan, director
4. Mr. Rashid Ibrahim, director
5. Mr. Sohail H. Hydari, CEO
(iii)Earnings/(loss) per share for the last three years
Year ended June 30, --------------------------------------------------
2023
2022
2021
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
(42.93)
10.68
19.95
(iv)Break-up value per share, based on latest audited ﬁnancial statements
Rupees 147.54 for the half year ended December 31, 2023.
(v)
Financial posion, including main items of statement of ﬁnancial posion and proﬁt and loss account on the basis of its latest ﬁnancial statements.
Main Items of Balance Sheet:
Amount (Rs.)
Paid up Capital
264,128,800
Unappropriated Proﬁts & Reserves
1,105,648,000
Surplus on revaluaon of property, plant and equipment
2,527,070,000
Sponsors' loan
600,000,000
Current Liabilies
7,676,822,000
Current Assets
5,201,849,000
Non-Current Liabilies
1,801,744,000
Non-Current Assets
8,173,564,000
Main Items of Proﬁt & Loss:
Audited Dec 31, 2023
2nd Quarter
Audited Dec 31, 2023 2nd Quarter
Amount (Rs.)
Sales-net
6,374,738,000
Gross Proﬁt
365,122,000
Loss before tax
(234,687,000)
Loss aﬅer tax
(248,338,000)
S.noRequirements
(vi)
In case of investment in relaon to a project of associated company or associated undertaking that has not commenced operaons.
(B )GENERAL DISCLOSURE
Informaon
Not Applicable
(i)Maximum amount of investment to be made.
(ii)
Purpose, beneﬁts likely to accrue to the invesng company and its members from such investment and period of investment
PKR. 1.5 billion by way of running ﬁnance facility.
The investment amount will be ulized by STM for debt servicing and to meet its working capital requirement.
Saif Power Limited ("the Company") will earn markup income from the associated company.
S.noRequirements
(iii)
Sources of funds to be ulized for investment and where the investment is intended to be made using borrowed funds:
(I) Jusﬁcaon borrowings;
forinvestmentthrough
(II) Detail of collateral, guarantees provided and assets pledged for obtaining such funds and;
(III) Cost beneﬁt analysis
(iv)Salient features of the agreement(s), if any, with associated company or associated undertaking with regards to the proposed investment.
(v)Direct or indirect interest of directors, sponsors, majority shareholders and their relaves, if any, in the associated company or associated undertaking or the transacon under consideraon.
Informaon
Proﬁts funds available in Saif Power Limited as well as its un-ulized ﬁnancing funds / lines.
Banks facilies are secured by way of mortgage charge on the fuel stocks inventory and energy payments receivables.
The Company will charge 0.1% over and above the average borrowing cost to STM on outstanding balances or Karachi Inter Bank Oﬀered Rate (KIBOR) for the relevant period which ever higher.
Some terms are stated above, while other terms of the agreement shall be in accordance with those approved by the shareholders.
The directors, Chief Execuve and their relaves have no interest directly or indirectly, in STM or transacon under consideraon except in their capacity as being director, Chief Execuve and shareholder of STM.
STM holds 100 shares (0.00%) in the CompanyFollowing are the present shareholding of directors in the Company:
Name of Director
Shareholding
Percentage
Mrs. Hoor Yousafzai
314
0.00
Mr. Javed Saifullah Khan
21,678,207
5.61
Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan
11,408,182
2.95
Mr. Assad Saifullah Khan
11,333,520
2.93
Mr. Asif Saifullah Khan
7,000,313
1.81
Mr. Rashid Ibrahim
1
0.00
Miss. Saima Akbar Khaak
50
0.00
Out of above directors of the Company, four directors, Mrs. Hoor Yousafzai, Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan, Mr. Assad Saifullah Khan, and Mr. Rashid Ibrahim are also directors of the STM whereas Mr. Sohail H. Hydari is common CEO in both the Company and STM. He is also a director in STM.
Shareholding of the directors & CEO of the Company in STM is as follows:
Name of Director & CEO
Shareholding
Percentage
Mrs. Hoor Yousafzai
500
0.0019%
Mr. Javed Saifullah Khan
1000
0.0038%
Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan
3,500
0.0133%
Mr. Assad Saifullah Khan
500
0.0019%
Mr. Rashid Ibrahim
500
0.0019%
Mr. Asif Saifullah Khan
500
0.0019%
Mr. Sohail H. Hydari
500
0.0019%
(vi)In case any investment in associated company or associated undertaking has already been made, the performance review of such investment including complete informaon/jusﬁcaon for any impairment or write oﬀs.
(vii)
Any other important details necessary for the members to understand the transacon.
None
(C) ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE REGARDING LOAN
PKR one billion long term loan already granted to Saif Texle Mills Limited (STM) in September 2023 against which an amount PKR 850.981 million appearing as outstanding balance against the loan disbursement amount.
During the half-year ended on December 31, 2023, STM experienced a 15% turnover growth. Gross proﬁt margin rose from 4% to 13%, driven by improved product margins. Despite challenges, the ﬁrst half of the current ﬁscal year has shown a posive trend and an improvement over the losses incurred, leading to a reducon in loss before tax to Rs. 235 million from Rs. 612 million in the previous year's corresponding period.
There is no impairment or write-oﬀs for this loan.
(i)
Category-wise amount of investment.
(ii)
Average borrowing cost of the invesng company, the Karachi Inter Bank Oﬀered Rate (KIBOR) for the relevant period, rate of return for Shariah compliant products and rate of return for unfunded facilies, as the case may be, for the relevant period.
(iii)
Rate of interest, mark up, proﬁt, fees or commission etc. to be charged by invesng company;
(iv)Parculars of collateral or security to be obtained in relaon to the propose investment
(v)If the investment carries conversion feature i.e. it is converble into securies, this fact along with terms and condions including conversion formula, circumstances in which the conversion may take place and the me when the conversion may be exercisable.
(vi)Repayment schedule and terms and condions of loans or advances to be given to the associated company or associated undertaking.
Running ﬁnance facility PKR. 1.5 billion
Average borrowing cost of the Company ranges from 1Month KIBOR plus spread ranges from 0.6% to 0.75% and 3 Month KIBOR plus spread ranges from 0.6% to 1.0%
The Company will charge 0.1% over and above the average borrowing cost to investee/associated company on outstanding balances or Karachi Inter Bank Oﬀered Rate (KIBOR) for the relevant period, which ever higher.
No collateral is considered necessary since STM is an associated company of the Company.
Not applicable.
The loan is unsecured and will be renewed every year by the mutual consent of the pares, provided shareholders of Saif Power Limited approve any renewal.
The directors of the Company undertake that they carried out necessary due diligence for the proposed loan/ investment in Saif Texles Mills Limited.
