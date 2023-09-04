SAIF POWER LIMITED

1st Floor, Kashmir Commercial Complex, Fazal-ul-Haq Road, Block E, Blue Area, Islamabad

BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

For the Special Businesses at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at 4th Floor, Kashmir Commercial Complex, Fazal-e-Haq Road Blue Area, Islamabad. Designated email address of the Chairperson at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent at Corporate.cp@saifgroup.com Website address https://www.saifpower.com

Name of shareholder/joint shareholder(s):

Registered Address:

Folio /CDC Participant / Investor ID with sub-account No.

Number of shares held

CNIC / Passport No. (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government)

Name of Authorized Signatory:

CNIC / Passport No. (in case of foreigner) of Authorized Signatory - (copy to be attached)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by giving my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick ( ) mark in the appropriate box below:

Resolutions for agenda item no. 2

"Resolved that approval of the shareholders of Saif Power Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized to circulate the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company together with the reports and documents required to be annexed thereto under the Companies Act, 2017 through QR enabled code and web link instead of circulation through CD/DVD/USB." "Further resolved that Chief Executive Officer and the Company Secretary are hereby empowered and authorized to do all acts, deeds and things, take or cause to be taken all necessary action for the purposes of implementing this resolution."

Resolutions for agenda item no. 3

"Resolved that the winding up of Saif Cement Limited, a subsidiary Company of Saif Power Limited, be and is hereby approved."

"Further Resolved that the Board of Directors of Saif Cement Limited and management of Saif Power Limited be and are hereby authorized to initiate and complete the process for the winding up of SCL and all the related regulatory, legal and other formalities including the authorization of person(s) to deal and negotiate, execute and implement the winding up with the party(ies) involved."

Special Resolutions for agenda item no. 4

"Resolved that the consent and approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199, all applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2017, and Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017 to Saif Power Limited ("the Company") for providing

a long term loan facility up to PKR. 1 (one) billion to Saif Textile Mills Limited, an associated Company, to be disbursed in one or more trenches, either directly or through Corporate Guarantee to any interested lender, for a period of 7 (seven) years plus grace period of 2 (two) years, subject to terms and conditions disclosed to the members in the statement under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017."

"Further Resolved that the Chief Executive Officer or any director of the Company be and is hereby singly authorized to take and /or all actions to implement and give effect to the above resolution and complete any or all necessary required corporate and legal formalities including signing and execution of Agreement(s)/documents for the purpose of the implementation of above resolution."

Statement under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 relating to above special businesses annexed with the notice.

Number of Agenda item I/We assent to the Resolutions - (FOR) I/We dissent to the Resolutions - (AGAINST)

Agenda item no 2

Agenda item no 3

Agenda item no 4

NOTES:

Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairperson of Saif Power Limited at 1 st Floor, Kashmir Commercial Complex, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area, Islamabad or through email at Corporate.cp@saifgroup.com Postal ballot form should reach the Chairperson within business hours on or before September 10, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. Any postal ballot paper received after the stipulated date and time, will not be considered for voting. Copy of CNIC/ Passport No. (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected. This postal ballot paper is also available for download from the website of Saif Power Limited at https://www.saifpower.com . Shareholders may download the ballot paper from website or use the same ballot paper published in newspapers.