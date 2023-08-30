The Board of Directors is pleased to present a concise review of Company's financial and operational performance on the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Turnover of the Company was Rs. 10,210 million as compared to Rs. 11,929 million for the same period last year. Dispatch level was 28.42% as compared to 37.46% during the same period last year. Net loss during the period was Rs. 742 million as against net profit of Rs. 960 million for the comparable period of 2022. Loss per share for the period is Rs. 1.92 as compared to earnings per share of Rs. 2.48 last year.

In the previous years, expenses against overhaul of the plant were charged annually based on the operating hours the plant operated in a year. This was rectified last year in the light of the relevant opinion issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and relevant International Accounting Standards during the year ended 31 December 2022. During the period, such interval of specific operating hours of plant operation was completed after a period of almost six years, as a result of which the amount of such overhaul was charged to profit and loss account in the current period, which resulted in loss for the period as operation and maintenance cost increased significantly as compared to the comparable period.

PENDING ISSUES

In the case against M/s Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), after the arbitration award in Company's favor for an amount of Rs.

270.66 million (disputed amount of Rs. 239.68 million & related costs of Rs. 30.98 million), the Company filed a petition in the Civil Court Lahore to obtain the enforcement Decree in lieu of the Arbitration award. The Company has already adjusted the awarded amount as above against payables to SNGPL.

SNGPL enforced another arbitration saying that Company could not adjust without a decree from the court. The arbitration tribunal has agreed with SNGPL in its award. SNGPL has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, however, the Company's legal advisors are confident that ultimately the money will be retained by the Company.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G) has applied 'Period Weighing Factors' (PWF) on monthly Capacity Purchase Price (CPP) of the Company since last year. As a result of this, different quarters will have different profit and loss figures. On annual basis, Company would bear a loss as PWF does not equal to 1 (one) in practice. Further, as explained in note 12, the Company has proceeded and filed request for arbitration in London Court of International Arbitration during the period.

Similarly, for deductions by CPPA-G on account of 'Heat Rate Correction Factor', as explained in note 12, in addition of obtaining stay order against these deductions from Civil Court, Islamabad, the Company has proceeded and filed request for arbitration in London Court of International Arbitration during the period.

KEY OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (STANDALONE)