REF#SECP/PSX/04-2024

April 02, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT:APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEFEXECUTIVE

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that, following the election of directors of the Company on Sunday, March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company, by circular resolution dated April 01, 2024, has re-appointed Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Sohail Hussain Hydari as Chief Executive of the Company for a term of three years commencing April 01, 2024.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sajjad Hussain Company Secretary

Cc: Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

