April 02, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.
SUBJECT:APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEFEXECUTIVE
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that, following the election of directors of the Company on Sunday, March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company, by circular resolution dated April 01, 2024, has re-appointed Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Sohail Hussain Hydari as Chief Executive of the Company for a term of three years commencing April 01, 2024.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Sajjad Hussain Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Saif Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 03:10:01 UTC.