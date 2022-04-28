Log in
    SAIF   PK0056901017

SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(SAIF)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
22.03 PKR   +0.14%
04:25aSAIF TEXTILE MILLS : Board Meeting In Progress
PU
2021Saif Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Saif Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Saif Textile Mills : Board Meeting In Progress

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
4th Floor, Kashmir Commercial Complex 1032-E, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area; Islamabad (Pakistan)

SAIF

Voice: +92-51-2604733-35, Fax: +92-51-2604732, E'mail: stm@saifgroup.com

Web: www.saitgroup.com

REF# STML/PSX/04/2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING IN PROGRESS

Dear Sir,

PAKISTAN CREDIT RATING AGENCY

A- / A2 Rated Company

FORM-l (C)

APRIL 28, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. at Islamabad to consider the 3rd Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022 is in progress.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sajjad Hussain Company Secretary

Phase III, Industrial Estate Gadoon Amazai, Swabi, KPK.

Voice: +92-938-270313, 270429 Fax: 92-938-270514,

E-mail: stm@saifgroup.com

PESHAWAR:

APTMA House, Jamrud Road, Voice: +92-91-5843870, 5702941 Fax: +92-91-5840273,

E-mail: peshawar@saifgroup.com

Suit No. 210, 2nd Floor, The Plaza Block-9, Clifton Karachi,

Voice: +92-21-5821238, Fax: +92-21-5821220,

E-mail: karachi@saifgroup.com

Disclaimer

Saif Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
