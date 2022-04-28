Saif Textile Mills : Board Meeting In Progress

SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED CI:.[.J.

4th Floor, Kashmir Commercial Complex 1032-E, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area; Islamabad (Pakistan)

Voice: +92-51-2604733-35, Fax: +92-51-2604732, E'mail: stm@saifgroup.com

Web: www.saitgroup.com

REF# STML/PSX/04/2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING IN PROGRESS

Dear Sir,

PAKISTAN CREDIT RATING AGENCY

A- / A2 Rated Company

FORM-l (C)

APRIL 28, 2022

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. at Islamabad to consider the 3rd Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022 is in progress.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sajjad Hussain Company Secretary

Phase III, Industrial Estate Gadoon Amazai, Swabi, KPK.

Voice: +92-938-270313, 270429 Fax: 92-938-270514,

E-mail: stm@saifgroup.com

PESHAWAR:

APTMA House, Jamrud Road, Voice: +92-91-5843870, 5702941 Fax: +92-91-5840273,

E-mail: peshawar@saifgroup.com

KARAcm:

Suit No. 210, 2nd Floor, The Plaza Block-9, Clifton Karachi,

Voice: +92-21-5821238, Fax: +92-21-5821220,

E-mail: karachi@saifgroup.com