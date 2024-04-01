SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
4'hFloor, Kashmir Commercial Complex I032-E, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area, Islamabad (Pakistan)
SAIF GROUP
Voice: +92-51-2604733-35, Fax: +92-51-2604732, E-mail:stm@saifgroup.com
PAKISTAN CREDIT RATING AGENCY
Web:www.saifgroup.corn
A-I A2 Rated Company
REF# STML/PSX/04/2024
April 01, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.
SUBJECT: CERTIFIED COPY OF RESOLUTION
Dear Sir,
In compliance with the listing regulations, we are submitting herewith certified copy of the resolution passed and adopted by the members of Saif Textile Mills Limited in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company, APTMA House, Tehkal Payan, Jamrud Road, Peshawar.
Yours Sincerely,
for and on behalf of
SAIF TE ILE MILLS LIMITED
sain
Company Secretary
MILLS:
PESHAWAR:
KARACID:
Phase III, Industrial Estate Gadoon
Arnazai, Swabi, KPK.
Voice: +92-938-270313, 270429
APTMA House, Jamrud Road, Voice: +92-91-5843870, 5702941 Fax: +92-91-5840273,
Suit No. 210, 2nd Floor, The Plaza Block-9, Clifton Karachi,
Fax: 92-938-270514,
E-mail:peshawar@saifgroup.com
Voice: +92-21-5821238, Fax: +92-21-5821220,
E-mail:stm@saifgroup.com
E-mail:karachi@saifgroup.com
CERTIFIED COPY OF RESOLUTION PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE MEMBERS OF SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED IN THEIR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 31, 2024
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:
"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017, the following persons be and are hereby stand elected as Directors of the Company for the ensuing term of three years with effect from the close of this Extraordinary General Meeting:
1. Mr. OsmanSaifullah Khan- Other Director
2. Mr. AssadSaifullah Khan- Other Director
3. Mr. Asif Saifullah Khan- Other Director
4. Mr. Sohail Hussain Hydari -- Other Director
5. RanaMuhammad Shafi-- Other Director
6. Ms. Hoor Yousafzai- FemaleDirector
7. Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi -Independent Director
8. Mr. RashidIbrahim - Independent Director
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company Secretary be and is hereby authorized to do or causeto do all acts, deeds and things as may be required or considered necessaryin order to carry out the purposes and intent of the foregoing resolution."
