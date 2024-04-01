SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

4'hFloor, Kashmir Commercial Complex I032-E, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area, Islamabad (Pakistan)

SAIF GROUP

Voice: +92-51-2604733-35, Fax: +92-51-2604732, E-mail:stm@saifgroup.com

PAKISTAN CREDIT RATING AGENCY

Web:www.saifgroup.corn

A-I A2 Rated Company

REF# STML/PSX/04/2024

April 01, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT: CERTIFIED COPY OF RESOLUTION

Dear Sir,

In compliance with the listing regulations, we are submitting herewith certified copy of the resolution passed and adopted by the members of Saif Textile Mills Limited in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company, APTMA House, Tehkal Payan, Jamrud Road, Peshawar.

Yours Sincerely,

for and on behalf of

SAIF TE ILE MILLS LIMITED

Company Secretary

MILLS:

PESHAWAR:

KARACID:

Phase III, Industrial Estate Gadoon

Arnazai, Swabi, KPK.

Voice: +92-938-270313, 270429

APTMA House, Jamrud Road, Voice: +92-91-5843870, 5702941 Fax: +92-91-5840273,

Suit No. 210, 2nd Floor, The Plaza Block-9, Clifton Karachi,

Fax: 92-938-270514,

E-mail:peshawar@saifgroup.com

Voice: +92-21-5821238, Fax: +92-21-5821220,

E-mail:stm@saifgroup.com

E-mail:karachi@saifgroup.com

CERTIFIED COPY OF RESOLUTION PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE MEMBERS OF SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED IN THEIR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 31, 2024

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS:

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017, the following persons be and are hereby stand elected as Directors of the Company for the ensuing term of three years with effect from the close of this Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Mr. OsmanSaifullah Khan- Other Director

2. Mr. AssadSaifullah Khan- Other Director

3. Mr. Asif Saifullah Khan- Other Director

4. Mr. Sohail Hussain Hydari -- Other Director

5. RanaMuhammad Shafi-- Other Director

6. Ms. Hoor Yousafzai- FemaleDirector

7. Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi -Independent Director

8. Mr. RashidIbrahim - Independent Director

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company Secretary be and is hereby authorized to do or causeto do all acts, deeds and things as may be required or considered necessaryin order to carry out the purposes and intent of the foregoing resolution."

