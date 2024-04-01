SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED CL.:.J.


REF# EOGM!SECP!PSX!04-2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.
SUBJECT:ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
April 01, 2024
Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the members of the Company, at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 31,2024, have elected the following Eight (08) persons as Directors of the Company for the next term of three years commencing from March 31, 2024:
1. Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan - Other Director
Mr. Assad Saifullah Khan - Other Director
3. Mr. Asif Saifullah Khan - Other Director
4. Mr. Sohail Hussain Hydari -- Other Director
5. Rana Muhammad Shafi -- Other Director
6. Ms. Hoor Yousafzai - Female Director
Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi -Independent Mr. Rashid Ibrahim -Independent DirectorYou may please inform the TRECertificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Executive Director/HOD Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.
