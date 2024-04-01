SAIF TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED CL.:.J.

4'hFloor, Kashmir Commercial Complex I032-E, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area, Islamabad (Pakistan)

.......................................... ........

SAIF GROUP

•

Voice: +92-51-2604733-35, Fax: +92-51-2604732, E-mail:stm@saifgroup.com

Web:www.saifgroup.com

REF# EOGM!SECP!PSX!04-2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road, Karachi.

SUBJECT:ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

u

a::

•••••

PAKISTAN CREDIT RATING AGENCY

f

•

A-I A2 Rated Company

April 01, 2024

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the members of the Company, at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 31,2024, have elected the following Eight (08) persons as Directors of the Company for the next term of three years commencing from March 31, 2024:

1. Mr. Osman Saifullah Khan - Other Director

2. , Mr. Assad Saifullah Khan - Other Director

3. Mr. Asif Saifullah Khan - Other Director

4. Mr. Sohail Hussain Hydari -- Other Director

5. Rana Muhammad Shafi -- Other Director

6. Ms. Hoor Yousafzai - Female Director

7. Director

8.

Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi -Independent Mr. Rashid Ibrahim -Independent DirectorYou may please inform the TRECertificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Cc:

Executive Director/HOD Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division,

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan,

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

~ ;.

~

~I~I

[SO 14001,2004

.. -_ .. __ ... ----------_ .... ----_ .... _ ... ---_ .... _------_ .. ---_ .... .. • .... --_ .... ---_ .. _----_

MILLS:

EGYPTIANCOTTON

Phase III, Industrial Estate Gadoon Amazai, Swabi, KPK.

Voice: +92-938-270313, 270429 Fax: 92-938-270514,

E-mail:stm@saifgroup.com

------_

PESHAWAR:

APTMA House, Jamrud Road, Voice: +92-91-5843870, 5702941 Fax: +92-91-5840273,

E-mail:peshawar@saifgroup.com

GINI-0075-QC

...... ---_ .... _ ... --_ .... -------_

.. ------

KARACID:

Suit No. 210, 2nd Floor, The Plaza Block -9, Clifton Karachi,

Voice: +92-21-5821238, Fax: +92-21-5821220,

E-mail:karachi@saifgroup.com.