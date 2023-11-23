Sailfish Royalty Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.399317 million compared to USD 0.600578 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 0.413978 million compared to USD 0.600578 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.267312 million compared to USD 0.388265 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1.61 million compared to USD 1.97 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 1.62 million compared to USD 1.97 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.31 million compared to USD 1.07 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 05:06 pm EST
