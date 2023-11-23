Sailfish Royalty Corp. (Sailfish) is a precious metals royalty and streaming company with assets in the Americas. The Companyâs portfolio includes Moonlight Property Royalty, Spring Valley Royalty, San Albino Gold Strem, La Cigarra Royalty & EI Compas Royalty. The Moonlight Royalty is an early-stage project and located in Pershing Country, Nevada, United States of Americas. The Spring Valley Royalties is pre-feasibility stage project. Sailfish holds 3% net smelter return (NSR) of the resources of Spring Valley (red claims). San Albino gold project is part of the San Albino-Murra concession within a contiguous land package of approximately 18,817 hectares. San Albino is located approximately 173 kilometers north of Managua, the nationâs capital, and approximately 15 kilometers southeast of the northern border of Nicaragua with Honduras. La Cigarra silver project is located in the state of Chihuahua along the eastern fringes of the Sierra Madre Occidental in north central Mexico.

Sector Diversified Mining