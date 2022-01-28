Sailfish Royalty : Supplemental Information

Independent auditor's report

To Sailfish Royalty Corp.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Sailfish Royalty Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) relevant to preparing a statement of financial position.

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the notes to the condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Emphasis of matter - basis of accounting and restriction on distribution and use

We draw attention to the fact that the consolidated financial statements do not comprise a full set of consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Our report is intended solely for the Company.

We acknowledge the disclosure of our report, in full only, by the Company at its discretion, to OTC Markets Group without assuming or accepting any responsibility or liability to OTC Markets Group or any other third party in respect of this report.

Our report should not be distributed to parties other than the Company or OTC Markets Group. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

