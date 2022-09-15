Calling all Identity Security Professionals: Join us for Community Day

Authored by Meredith Blanchar, Chief Customer Officer, and Denise Denson-Hanson, AVP, Community and Education

Do joiner-mover-leaver events keep you up at night? Does building a role-based access control (RBAC) framework sound like fun? Do you secretly wish you had more time to play with data, AI, and access modeling? You just might be an identity security professional. And the time to grace the world with your glorious geekiness has finally come.

Identity security as a profession is on the rise. A quick search for Identity and Access Management jobs on sites such as Zip Recruiter and Indeed pulls up over 50,000 jobs in the U.S., with salaries averaging around $123,000 annually.

Given where the industry is heading, it's no surprise that identity security talent is increasingly in high demand. Organizations are contending with the complexity of managing access for a rapidly expanding number of digital identities arising from the shift to remote work, skyrocketing cloud adoption, SaaS application sprawl, and other technology trends. Identity has come to the forefront as business essential for securing the modern enterprise and accelerating digital transformation. In fact, 97% of U.S. security professionals surveyed by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) are investing in identity-focused security outcomes.

At SailPoint, we see the demand first-hand for more identity security expertise, too-from our partners ramping up their hiring and SailPoint certification efforts to an uptick in training enrollments on Identity University and requests from customers to get together at events and user groups for best practice sharing. We are excited to answer this call for more identity security expertise and professional development. We are calling on you-all the glorious geeks of identity security (and aspiring geeks)-to join us on a mission to build THE identity security community. We believe that the SailPoint Community can be a force multiplier for identity security professionals to learn from each other and advance their careers while helping their businesses and the identity security industry grow.

To launch our SailPoint Community efforts, we are hosting our first-ever virtual Community Day on October 6 as part of Navigate 2022. These sessions are dedicated to professional development and will feature:

Tips on getting SailPoint certified to validate your expertise

Technical training for implementers, developers, and administrators

Insight on how to take your Identity Security career to the next level

An inside view on how we are evolving the SailPoint Community and how to join

Check out the Community Day agenda for more details.

Community Day is available to all Navigate 2022 attendees at no additional cost. If you haven't registered for Navigate, you can still take advantage of early bird pricing until September 23. If you've already registered for Navigate 2022, just be sure to log in and add Community Day sessions to your schedule.

Will you answer our call to build THE identity security community? Register for Navigate 2022 and join us virtually for Community Day on October 6 to accept this mission.